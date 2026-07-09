AdvantageLumber.com Reports 50% Year-Over-Year Increase in Western Red Cedar Sales Amid Canadian Lumber Duty Uncertainty

Ongoing AD/CVD Duties on Canadian Softwood Lumber Drive Contractors and Homeowners to Reliable Western Red Cedar Supply

SARASOTA, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvantageLumber.com, a leading nationwide supplier of premium building materials, today announced that its Western Red Cedar sales have increased 50% year-over-year as ongoing U.S. antidumping (AD) and countervailing (CVD) duties on Canadian softwood lumber continue to create pricing volatility and inconsistent product availability throughout the marketplace.

Western Red Cedar 8x8 timbers ready to ship to another customer.

For decades, Canada has supplied the majority of the Western Red Cedar used in the United States. However, increasing trade duties have disrupted the supply chain, making cedar products more expensive and more difficult for many lumber dealers to source. Contractors and homeowners are increasingly encountering extended lead times, fluctuating pricing, and limited availability—particularly for longer lengths, different grades and harder-to-find dimensions.

As a result, more customers are turning to AdvantageLumber.com for dependable inventory, nationwide shipping, and access to a broad selection of Western Red Cedar decking, siding, ceiling, fencing, T&G products, large dimensional timbers and custom millwork.

"We've experienced a significant increase in demand for Western Red Cedar this year because many contractors and homeowners simply can't find the sizes they need from their local suppliers," said Jon Fletcher, National Sales Manager at AdvantageLumber.com. "The ongoing AD/CVD duties have created uncertainty throughout the supply chain, especially for harder-to-find dimensions and longer lengths. We've invested heavily in inventory and built strong sourcing relationships, allowing us to consistently supply Western Red Cedar when many dealers are facing shortages or inconsistent availability."

Western Red Cedar remains one of North America's most desirable building materials because of its natural beauty, dimensional stability, and exceptional resistance to moisture, insects, and decay. It continues to be a preferred choice for siding, fencing, decking, pergolas, outdoor living spaces, soffits, ceilings, and other architectural applications.

"Our 50% growth in Western Red Cedar sales reflects what we're hearing from customers every day," Fletcher added. "Builders want a supplier they can depend on for all sizes, rough sawn, S4S, milled profiles and grades including STK and CVG. When projects are on tight schedules, they can't afford delays caused by unavailable inventory or constantly changing prices. We're proud to provide a reliable source of Western Red Cedar with competitive pricing and nationwide delivery."

With more than 30 years of experience supplying premium lumber products, AdvantageLumber.com continues to expand its inventory across multiple wood species and specialty building materials, helping homeowners, contractors, architects, and commercial builders complete projects on time despite ongoing market challenges.

For more information about Western Red Cedar products, visit https://www.AdvantageLumber.com.

About AdvantageLumber.com

AdvantageLumber.com is a leading supplier and manufacturer of premium hardwood decking, hardwood lumber, hardwood flooring, softwoods, composite decking, PVC decking, siding, ceiling materials, deck railing, decking accessories, and specialty building products. With company-owned factories, sawmills, manufacturing facilities, and four warehouses across the United States, the company provides direct-from-the-manufacturer quality, nationwide and international shipping, competitive pricing, and exceptional service to homeowners, contractors, architects, and commercial builders.

Media Contact

Dan Ivancic

AdvantageLumber.com

Phone: 1-877-232-3915

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Advantage Lumber LLC.