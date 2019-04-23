Advantages’ Regional Sales Report Shows South Leads Nation In Promo Sales

"Our research shows that major economies in states like New York and Michigan are on the mend, while Texas and Florida have left extraordinary challenges behind after suffering through historic hurricanes," said Editor-in-Chief C.J. Mittica (@CJ_Advantages ). "And while a looming trade war with China has everyone on edge, so far the threat of tariffs hasn't impacted the promo industry."

Advantages, published by the Advertising Specialty Institute ® (ASI), is the leading B-to-B publication for distributor salespeople in the promotional products industry. The best-known corporations in the world, along with schools, healthcare companies, financial institutions and nonprofits, rely on giveaway promo products like branded T-shirts, mugs and caps to advertise their brand, thank employees and clients and promote their events.

Highlights from the report include:

A total of 39 states (and one district) increased sales growth from 2017 , with Utah , Washington and Nevada leading the way.

, with , and leading the way. The South and West made the most gains in 2018 , with Texas ( $3.2 billion ), California ( $2 billion ) and Florida ( $1.4 billion ) posting top sales. The top 16 fastest-growing states come from these two regions.

, with ( ), ( ) and ( ) posting top sales. The top 16 fastest-growing states come from these two regions. After years of gaining ground, the West, with growth of 6.3%, overtook the East, which grew just 3.2%, as the second-largest promo region in the country, thanks to an attractive job market, ongoing tech boom, growing population and affordable living.

thanks to an attractive job market, ongoing tech boom, growing population and affordable living. Promo sales in the East did grow by nearly a percentage point, but the region has stagnated , especially compared to other regions.

, especially compared to other regions. The Midwest is growing the slowest but is showing signs of emerging from a tough business climate.

