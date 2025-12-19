Advantech Accelerates AI Robotics and Machine Vision Deployment and Ecosystems with MIPI-C Standardization

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in intelligent IoT systems and embedded platforms, today announces the launch of MIPI-C (MIPI over Type-C), a new open specification that brings standardization to AI robotics and machine vision. Advantech MIPI-C solves long-standing challenges of traditional MIPI CSI cameras, including cable design limitations, interference, short transmission distance, and complex multi-camera integration. It extends the transmission range from about 20 cm to up to 2 meters, greatly improving connectivity flexibility and expanding edge AI applications. With its low-latency, low-cost, high-bandwidth, scalable, and synchronized transmission capabilities, MIPI-C provides a stronger foundation for the next generation of edge AI sensing devices. Advantech is also opening all MIPI-C patents and technical specifications to promote industry collaboration with silicon partners, IPC makers and camera module partners, shortening development cycles, and speeds deployment of AI vision in robotics, smart manufacturing, traffic monitoring, and automation.

Advantech MIPI-C standardization for AI robotics and machine vision

Open Standard Delivers Universal Imaging and Longer Reach for Edge AI



Advantech is redefining edge imaging for the fast-growing AI robotics market with MIPI-C, which encapsulates native MIPI CSI-2 signals over USB Type-C connector to deliver low latency and uncompromised image quality. Using metal shielding, differential signaling, and EMI-resistant design, MIPI-C ensures industrial-grade reliability. A single Type-C cable supports video, control, and power—enabling true one-cable integration. The transmission distance extends from 20 cm to 2 meters, making it ideal for humanoid robots, AMRs, and industrial vision systems while supporting multi-camera and multi-modal AI. MIPI-C also enhances EMI resistance and supports 2K–4K imaging for low-latency robotics and VLM applications. Additional features such as auto identification, over-current protection, LED diagnostics, and foolproof mechanical design further ensure long-term industrial reliability.

Co-Creating a Cross-Platform Ecosystem Toward Global Edge AI Standardization

Advantech is launching a global initiative to promote the MIPI-C standard under the theme "Standardization × Ecosystem."

Phase 1: Product Integration & Market Validation

Advantech has partnered with Appro.Pho and Orbbec to release multiple MIPI-C camera modules, now integrated into edge AI systems such as the AIR-055 with the Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ IQ-9075, the AIR-075 powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor, and the ARK-2252, powered by the latest generation of Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. With ready-to-use drivers and reference code, developers can quickly enable compatible cameras and accelerate AI imaging deployment.

Phase 2: Cross-Platform Open Ecosystem

Advantech will collaborate with 3-5 industry partners and camera module vendors to promote MIPI-C as an open standard and work with major AI chipmakers to develop new motherboard specifications for a cross-platform visual AI ecosystem.

Through an open MIPI-C standard, Advantech drives broader cross-platform adoption and accelerates the next era of AI machine vision across industrial cameras, transportation, medical imaging, and robotics. For more information, please contact your local Advantech sales team or visit www.advantech.com .

SOURCE Advantech Co., Ltd.