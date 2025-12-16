TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, today announced its partnership with DEEPX, a leading Korean AI semiconductor innovator specializing in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) technology. This collaboration expands Advantech's AI chipset ecosystem and introduces the company's first AI acceleration solution powered by DEEPX technology, the EAI-1961 series Edge AI Acceleration Module.

Advantech Expands Global Edge AI Partner Ecosystem with DEEPX and Launches First Joint Solution

"Advantech evaluates a broad range of AI chip technologies to address diverse industrial needs," said Joey Hsu, Director of Advantech's Embedded Sector. "DEEPX demonstrates commendable efficiency in power and thermal performance, which is essential for reliable edge AI deployment. By integrating DEEPX's energy-efficient NPU with Advantech's industrial hardware expertise, we aim to offer more optimized AI solutions for next-generation edge systems."

The newly launched EAI-1961 series is Advantech's first product featuring DEEPX's DX-M1 NPU technology. Designed in the industry-standard M.2 form factor, the module delivers up to 25 TOPS of AI inference while supporting up to 4GB of LPDDR5 memory. Its highly energy-efficient architecture ensures stable thermal behavior even during heavy workloads, making it well suited for vision-centric applications such as robotic vision, intelligent surveillance, in-vehicle computing, and precision medical diagnostics.

"Advantech is the undisputed leader shaping the global industrial automation and embedded computing ecosystem," said DEEPX CEO Lokwon Kim. "This collaboration marks a defining moment for DEEPX as our technology moves toward becoming a global industrial standard. By leveraging Advantech's unparalleled worldwide network, we are ready to showcase the strength and competitiveness of DEEPX's AI chips on the global stage. The integration of our DX-M1 NPU into Advantech's platforms will empower customers with unprecedented AI performance and efficiency, enabling smarter, faster, and more sustainable edge applications."

By adding DEEPX to its expanding roster of AI technology partners, including Intel, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Hailo, and Axelera AI, Advantech continues to deliver one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of edge AI solutions. As edge AI becomes increasingly critical for applications such as predictive maintenance, quality inspection, real-time situational awareness, and adaptive robotic control, Advantech remains dedicated to providing ready-to-deploy platforms that help customers implement scalable, production-ready edge AI with confidence.

For more information, please visit http://www.advantech.com.

# # #

Advantech Contact:

Assistant Manager, Public Relations Marco Hsieh Tel: +886-2-7732-3399, Ext. 7388 [email protected] Marketing, Embedded Sector Pamela Huang Tel: +886-2-2792-7818, Ext. 9851 [email protected]

SOURCE Advantech Co., Ltd.