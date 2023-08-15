Advantech and Hailo Partner to Expand Energy-Efficient Edge AI Portfolio

News provided by

Advantech

15 Aug, 2023, 04:23 ET

TAIPEI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a leading provider of AIoT platforms and services, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Hailo, a pioneering AI-focused chipmaker, to expand its energy-efficient edge AI portfolio. Through this collaboration, Advantech will leverage Hailo's AI accelerators to develop exceptional performance-and-price-per-watt edge AI systems and AI acceleration modules, catering to compact and robust edge AI applications such as factory AOI defect inspection, warehouse AMR object detection, and public parking lot management.

Continue Reading
Advantech x Hailo AI partnership
Advantech x Hailo AI partnership

Edge AI use cases are highly diverse, driving the need for diversity in AI computing capabilities, power consumption, and industrial designs. Power sensitivity is a crucial consideration when integrating edge devices into robotics or autonomous devices, where efficient power consumption preserves battery life and prolongs operational duration. Hailo's product portfolio includes the Hailo-8™ AI accelerator, which seamlessly integrates with edge platforms, empowering real-time deep learning inference tasks at the edge with 26 TOPS at a low power consumption of 2.5W, small size, and low cost.

Advantech will launch a series of edge AI systems bundled with Hailo-8 M2 AI acceleration modules, including EPC-R3720, ARK-1250, ARK-3533, and EI-53 during September and October.The collaboration also encompasses software services, providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions. Advantech's Edge AI software, a toolset that assists customers in evaluating, developing, and deploying diverse edge AI applications, will integrate Hailo's AI SDK TAPPAS, which has been verified on Advantech hardware models.

"We are excited to team up with Hailo to enable scalable high-efficiency AI capabilities at the edge." said Aaron Su, Vice President of Embedded IoT Group, Advantech.

"The collaboration between Hailo and Advantech signifies a mutual dedication to accelerate edge AI inference application development with a diverse range of technologies, solutions, and services."

"We are happy to expand our cooperation with Advantech to bring efficiency and high performance to edge AI applications" said Gary Huang, General Manager Greater China at Hailo. "Hailo is proud to be working with a leading partner like Advantech to leverage AI to empower a wide variety of market segments like industrial automation, security and smart cities"

SOURCE Advantech

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.