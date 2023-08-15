Advantech and Hailo Partner to Expand Energy-Efficient Edge AI Portfolio

TAIPEI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a leading provider of AIoT platforms and services, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Hailo, a pioneering AI-focused chipmaker, to expand its energy-efficient edge AI portfolio. Through this collaboration, Advantech will leverage Hailo's AI accelerators to develop exceptional performance-and-price-per-watt edge AI systems and AI acceleration modules, catering to compact and robust edge AI applications such as factory AOI defect inspection, warehouse AMR object detection, and public parking lot management.

Advantech x Hailo AI partnership

Edge AI use cases are highly diverse, driving the need for diversity in AI computing capabilities, power consumption, and industrial designs. Power sensitivity is a crucial consideration when integrating edge devices into robotics or autonomous devices, where efficient power consumption preserves battery life and prolongs operational duration. Hailo's product portfolio includes the Hailo-8™ AI accelerator, which seamlessly integrates with edge platforms, empowering real-time deep learning inference tasks at the edge with 26 TOPS at a low power consumption of 2.5W, small size, and low cost.

Advantech will launch a series of edge AI systems bundled with Hailo-8 M2 AI acceleration modules, including EPC-R3720, ARK-1250, ARK-3533, and EI-53 during September and October.The collaboration also encompasses software services, providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions. Advantech's Edge AI software, a toolset that assists customers in evaluating, developing, and deploying diverse edge AI applications, will integrate Hailo's AI SDK TAPPAS, which has been verified on Advantech hardware models.

"We are excited to team up with Hailo to enable scalable high-efficiency AI capabilities at the edge." said Aaron Su, Vice President of Embedded IoT Group, Advantech.

"The collaboration between Hailo and Advantech signifies a mutual dedication to accelerate edge AI inference application development with a diverse range of technologies, solutions, and services."

"We are happy to expand our cooperation with Advantech to bring efficiency and high performance to edge AI applications" said Gary Huang, General Manager Greater China at Hailo. "Hailo is proud to be working with a leading partner like Advantech to leverage AI to empower a wide variety of market segments like industrial automation, security and smart cities"

SOURCE Advantech