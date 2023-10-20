Advantech ARK Series Robotic Arm Controller Solutions Streamline Real-Time Operations and Enhance Productivity

Advantech

20 Oct, 2023, 05:34 ET

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Advantech, a leading provider of AIoT platforms and services, has released a domain-focused package of robotic arm controllers — the ARK-1221L, ARK-1250L, and ARK-3534D. These controllers, part of the ARK series, offer outstanding performance, a compact form factor, real-time capabilities, support for industry-standard protocols, and advanced analytics. They are tailored to address the demands of the rapidly expanding robotic arm market. By using these controllers, businesses can streamline their operations, boost productivity, and gain a competitive edge in the industrial and automation sectors.

Cutting-Edge Designs for Robotic Arm Applications

Our robotic arm controllers are setting a new benchmark in the field of robotic arm control systems by delivering unparalleled performance, reliability, and adaptability. Featuring a compact DIN-rail form factor, they are ideal for space-constrained industrial environments. This innovative design ensures seamless integration into existing setups, enhancing productivity and reducing installation time. Equipped with real-time capabilities and built-in EtherCAT support, our controllers offer lightning-fast communication and precise synchronization for optimal performance. They enable smooth and efficient control of robotic arms, enabling them to handle complex tasks with utmost accuracy and speed. Furthermore, these controllers are compatible with a wide range of industrial protocols. With support for industry-standard protocols, including EtherCAT, these controllers seamlessly integrate into existing industrial ecosystems, eliminating compatibility issues and simplifying the implementation process.

Accelerating Application Deployment with Robotic Arm Software Packages

The ARK-1221L, ARK-1250L, and ARK-3534D Robotic Arm Controllers offer compatibility with both Windows and Linux-based software packages, allowing customers to choose the one that best suits their specific robot arm application requirements.

The ARK-series Robotic Arm Controllers are available now. For more information or to inquire about availability, please contact your local sales support team or visit our website at www.advantech.com.

Primary Media Contact

Advantech Corporation

Crystal Hsu

Tel: +886-2-2792-7818 ext. 9291

[email protected]


SOURCE Advantech

