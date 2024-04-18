Advantech Establishes Collaboration with Qualcomm to Shape the Future of the Edge

TAIPEI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech proudly announced its strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. at Embedded World to revolutionize the edge computing landscape. This effort, combining AI expertise, high-performance computing, and industry-leading connectivity, is set to propel innovation for industrial computing. This collaboration establishes an open and diverse edge AI ecosystem, paving the way for best-in-class solutions tailored to AIoT applications.

Miller Chang, President of EIoT at Advantech, elaborates: "In the vast and fragmented IoT landscape, deploying AI applications efficiently is a challenge. Advantech and Qualcomm Technologies are working together to meet market demands and surpass perceived limits. Advantech, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, will look to provide Edge AI Platforms to navigate the industry's fragmentation, ensuring interoperability. Together, we aspire to redefine AI possibilities at the edge, shaping the future of edge intelligence."

"Advantech and Qualcomm Technologies' collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of edge computing. By combining Advantech's expertise in industrial computing with our cutting-edge technology, we are poised to reshape the future of embedded systems. This collaboration will unlock new possibilities for AIoT applications, enabling seamless integration of AI-powered solutions at the edge. We are excited to be part of this journey and look forward to the transformative impact it will have on various industries." - Jeff Torrance, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies is leading the industry transformation at the edge. Utilizing its Product Longevity Program for certain SoCs, advancing AI technology and industry-leading connectivity systems, Qualcomm Technologies envisions benefits across industrial automation, transportation, medical, and rapidly evolving sectors like robotics and energy.

The collaboration between Qualcomm and Advantech reinforces the technical expertise and dedication to innovation of both companies. Advantech's goal is to develop an advanced lineup of Edge AI Platforms and a dedicated Edge AI SDK for edge AI applications. These standardized and diverse platforms will drive the tasks of the future that will rely increasingly on intelligent and performance-intensive technology.

Through this collaboration, Advantech is poised to integrate Qualcomm Technologies' leading solutions across its entire platform spectrum, including AI-on-Modules, AI Function Boards, and AI Edge Systems. Both companies will help develop go-to-market strategies to accelerate the digital Transformation of the embedded industry. This collaboration aims to drive continuous innovation and expansion in Edge AI devices for IoT.

