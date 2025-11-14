Advantech partners with Rohde & Schwarz to deliver Wi-Fi compliant and deployment-ready industrial Wi-Fi 7 modules

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Nov 14, 2025, 03:24 ET

Joint effort centers on design validation, pre-compliance, and OTA/interoperability testing;
Advantech AIW-173 modules target demanding use cases in medical imaging, robotics/AMR, rugged devices, and ProAV

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (2395.TW), a global leader in industrial IoT and embedded computing solutions, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) to establish a "compliant & deployment-ready" validation approach for industrial Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) modules. By combining R&S expertise in signaling/RF measurements, pre-compliance, and OTA/interoperability testing with Advantech's industrial wireless platforms and field-proven integration, the companies aim to help customers shorten multi-region approvals, reduce deployment risk, and accelerate time-to-market.

Wi-Fi 7 delivers high throughput, low latency, and robust reliability. With Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and 320 MHz ultra-wide channels, it enables real-time, interference-resilient connectivity between devices, sensors, and edge servers. Advantech's AIW-173 industrial Wi-Fi 7 module series focuses on applications that demand stringent bandwidth, latency, and stability, in particular medical imaging, robotics/AMR, rugged endpoints, and ProAV.

Jerry Chiang, Director, Embedded IoT Group, Advantech, said "By moving design validation, pre-compliance, and OTA/interoperability earlier into R&D and pre-pilot stages, we ensure a verifiable and scalable wireless experience and enable customers to adopt Wi-Fi 7 faster, across more countries and regions."

Sean Ting, Senior Regional Sales Manager, Rohde & Schwarz, said: "R&S has been specializing in wireless testing and regulatory verification for a long time. We are excited to assist Advantech's Wi-Fi 7 module development process and to provide support on important Wi-Fi 7 features like MLO and 320 MHz. The industrial markets also need support for high data throughput to fulfill unmanned applications. Our next-generation wireless communication tester CMX500 provides Advantech with substantial Wi-Fi 7 verification features and supports their demanding time to market goals."

Collaboration Highlights

  • Compliance Acceleration: Pre-compliance with automated test mapping against Wi-Fi 7 metrics and common regulatory requirements helps shorten multi-region certification cycles and reduce rework.
  • Field-grade Reliability: Focus on MLO, 320 MHz, 6 GHz operation, true-MIMO/multi-stream, roaming/handover, and multi-device coexistence, with OTA and interoperability testing to ensure stable performance in complex environments such as factories, hospitals, and public facilities.
  • Quality Assurance (Pre-production): A unified flow, signaling/RF + OTA/interoperability + pre-compliance, is introduced in R&D pilot stages to identify risks early and shorten debugging cycles before mass production.

Typical Application Scenarios

  • Medical Imaging & Operating Rooms: High-resolution streaming and low-latency control in interference-intense environments, validated via OTA/interoperability and coexistence testing.
  • Robotics/AMR & Smart Manufacturing: MLO, 320 MHz, and optimized handover improve connectivity on the move, supporting factory NPN and mixed-band operations.
  • Rugged Endpoints & ProAV: Validated concurrency and interference resilience for long-duration, long-range, high-quality transmission across large venues or outdoors.

About Advantech

Advantech (TWSE: 2395) is a global leader in intelligent IoT systems and embedded platforms, driven by the vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet." With a Sector-Driven strategy, Advantech focuses on five core markets, Edge Intelligence Systems, Smart Manufacturing, Energy & Public Utilities, Smart Healthcare, and Smart Retail & Services, integrating Edge Computing hardware, WISE-IoT software, and industry Edge AI solutions in co-creation with ecosystem partners to accelerate digital transformation and value realization.

About Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For over 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated a net revenue of EUR 3.16 billion in the 2024/2025 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2025, Rohde & Schwarz had more than 15,000 employees worldwide.

In Taiwan, R&S delivers professional, consultative services to help customers improve quality and efficiency and identify optimal solutions.

Advantech Unveils New Edge AI Solutions for Robotics, Automation, and Gen AI Powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing

Advantech Unveils Edge AI Solutions Accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Thor for Robotics, Medical AI, and Data Intelligence

