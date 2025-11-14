Joint effort centers on design validation, pre-compliance, and OTA/interoperability testing;

Advantech AIW-173 modules target demanding use cases in medical imaging, robotics/AMR, rugged devices, and ProAV

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (2395.TW), a global leader in industrial IoT and embedded computing solutions, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) to establish a "compliant & deployment-ready" validation approach for industrial Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) modules. By combining R&S expertise in signaling/RF measurements, pre-compliance, and OTA/interoperability testing with Advantech's industrial wireless platforms and field-proven integration, the companies aim to help customers shorten multi-region approvals, reduce deployment risk, and accelerate time-to-market.

Advantech partners with Rohde & Schwarz to deliver Wi-Fi compliant and deployment-ready industrial Wi-Fi 7 modules

Wi-Fi 7 delivers high throughput, low latency, and robust reliability. With Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and 320 MHz ultra-wide channels, it enables real-time, interference-resilient connectivity between devices, sensors, and edge servers. Advantech's AIW-173 industrial Wi-Fi 7 module series focuses on applications that demand stringent bandwidth, latency, and stability, in particular medical imaging, robotics/AMR, rugged endpoints, and ProAV.

Jerry Chiang, Director, Embedded IoT Group, Advantech, said "By moving design validation, pre-compliance, and OTA/interoperability earlier into R&D and pre-pilot stages, we ensure a verifiable and scalable wireless experience and enable customers to adopt Wi-Fi 7 faster, across more countries and regions."

Sean Ting, Senior Regional Sales Manager, Rohde & Schwarz, said: "R&S has been specializing in wireless testing and regulatory verification for a long time. We are excited to assist Advantech's Wi-Fi 7 module development process and to provide support on important Wi-Fi 7 features like MLO and 320 MHz. The industrial markets also need support for high data throughput to fulfill unmanned applications. Our next-generation wireless communication tester CMX500 provides Advantech with substantial Wi-Fi 7 verification features and supports their demanding time to market goals."

Collaboration Highlights

Pre-compliance with automated test mapping against Wi-Fi 7 metrics and common regulatory requirements helps and reduce rework. Field-grade Reliability: Focus on MLO, 320 MHz, 6 GHz operation, true-MIMO/multi-stream, roaming/handover, and multi-device coexistence, with OTA and interoperability testing to ensure stable performance in complex environments such as factories, hospitals, and public facilities.

Focus on MLO, 320 MHz, 6 GHz operation, true-MIMO/multi-stream, roaming/handover, and multi-device coexistence, with OTA and interoperability testing to ensure stable performance in complex environments such as factories, hospitals, and public facilities. Quality Assurance (Pre-production): A unified flow, signaling/RF + OTA/interoperability + pre-compliance, is introduced in R&D pilot stages to identify risks early and shorten debugging cycles before mass production.

Typical Application Scenarios

Medical Imaging & Operating Rooms: High-resolution streaming and low-latency control in interference-intense environments, validated via OTA/interoperability and coexistence testing.

MLO, 320 MHz, and optimized handover improve connectivity on the move, supporting factory and mixed-band operations. Rugged Endpoints & ProAV: Validated concurrency and interference resilience for long-duration, long-range, high-quality transmission across large venues or outdoors.

About Advantech

Advantech (TWSE: 2395) is a global leader in intelligent IoT systems and embedded platforms, driven by the vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet." With a Sector-Driven strategy, Advantech focuses on five core markets, Edge Intelligence Systems, Smart Manufacturing, Energy & Public Utilities, Smart Healthcare, and Smart Retail & Services, integrating Edge Computing hardware, WISE-IoT software, and industry Edge AI solutions in co-creation with ecosystem partners to accelerate digital transformation and value realization.

About Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For over 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated a net revenue of EUR 3.16 billion in the 2024/2025 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2025, Rohde & Schwarz had more than 15,000 employees worldwide.

In Taiwan, R&S delivers professional, consultative services to help customers improve quality and efficiency and identify optimal solutions.

SOURCE Advantech Co., Ltd.