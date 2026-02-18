Advantech Highlights Real-Time Medical Edge AI at HIMSS 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, will showcase its latest healthcare AI innovations at the HIMSS 2026 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, March 9–12, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. At Booth 3056, attendees can experience live demonstrations showing how AI-ready medical platforms enable real-time clinical intelligence and efficient point-of-care workflows.

Spotlight on Edge AI in Healthcare
As adoption of AI-driven diagnostics and accelerated care increases, healthcare organizations are seeking secure, reliable, medical-grade edge computing. Advantech addresses these needs with platforms designed for local data processing, helping reduce latency, support compliance, and delivering consistent performance in clinical environments.

At HIMSS 2026, Advantech will feature co-demonstrations powered by Intel® processors and NVIDIA® GPUs, showcasing real-time AI workloads at the medical edge on certified medical platforms. These live demonstrations allow healthcare IT leaders, clinical engineers, and solution partners to assess AI inference performance, system responsiveness, and deployment readiness at the point of care, while highlighting scalable, medical-grade computing for mobile, bedside, and point-of-care workflows.

"Healthcare's future requires processing intelligence at the point of care," said Alexander Flores, General Manager of Health and Life Sciences at Intel. "Intel's collaboration with Advantech shows how edge AI can reduce latency, enhance security, and deliver the performance healthcare professionals need."

Advantech's Comprehensive Healthcare Portfolio
Visitors to HIMSS 2026 can explore Advantech's healthcare solutions, including:

All-in-One Medical PCs for diverse clinical environments
Medical Box PCs for space-constrained hospital settings
Medical Monitors for surgical, diagnostic, and clinical use
Medical Carts supporting mobile point-of-care workflows

Advantech invites HIMSS attendees to visit Booth 3056 to engage with its healthcare experts, see Medical Edge AI in action, and learn how these solutions help accelerate AI adoption from pilot to production.

For additional details, please visit Advantech Healthcare Solutions.

About Advantech

Advantech is transforming the future of healthcare through innovative technology solutions. With more than 40 years of expertise in industrial computing, IoT, and embedded systems, Advantech delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to the retail sector's unique demands. Since 1983, Advantech has remained committed to innovation, collaboration, and staying ahead of industry trends. Learn more at www.advantech.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Advantech

