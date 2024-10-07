TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a leading provider of AIoT platforms and services, announces the launch of the IEC 62443 Certification Service, tailored to the certification needs of edge computing equipment in accordance with IEC 62443 and related standards. Advantech offers a comprehensive solution to enhance software protection and significantly improve the efficiency of testing and certification. Advantech joins forces with Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, to help customers overcome security challenges in AIoT and edge computing.

Advantech Launches the IEC 62443 Certification Service to Enable Customers to Tackle IoT Security Challenges at Lower Costs

With the rapid growth of IoT and edge computing, managing and operating computing devices has become increasingly complex. The IEC 62443 series of standards provides a comprehensive security framework for IoT, widely adopted across industries such as energy, healthcare, and transportation, to prevent losses from information security vulnerabilities. However, the framework can be difficult to navigate. For example, IEC 62443-4-2 focuses on security specifications for systems, components, and more, focusing on protection at the lower embedded level. For equipment builders or system integrators, understanding and implementing these standards can be challenging. With the help of Bureau Veritas, Advantech has launched the "IEC 62443 Certification Service," helping customers meet certification requirements while saving time and reducing costs.

Advantech is a pioneer in the industrial and embedded computing industry, providing an IEC 62443 solution for CPU-based devices. With in-house testing and verification capabilities, Advantech collaborates with customers on compliance from product design to deployment. The solution consists of two key components:

IEC 62443-4-2 Functional Security: Advantech's x86-based products will gradually incorporate basic protection measures, including firmware, operating systems, IoT connections, and more. These products will utilize tools such as the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and a whitelist control to enhance overall system security.



Advanced testing and certification services: Advantech offers Verification of Conformity (VOC) or formal certification (CB). Customers can choose from four scenarios, depending on the need for IEC 62443-4-2 compliance. With their existing functional safety testing process methods, Advantech can help customers significantly reduce both the time and costs associated with certification. Notably, Advantech's EV supply equipment (EVSE) controller, the AFE-E350, has acquired Bureau Veritas' VoC. The same certification for the ARK-3534B, an industrial automation system, is underway.

Miller Chang, President of Advantech's Embedded-IoT Group, emphasized that securing edge computing devices is a complex challenge that requires collaboration among customers, edge computing providers, and certification organizations. "By partnering with Bureau Veritas' security team, we aim to empower customers across various industries to reduce certification costs and time, speed up the implementation of security measures, and achieve safe and smart IoT security", said Miller.

Pascal Le Ray, Vice President of Bureau Veritas for Northeast Asia, pointed out that Advantech is a leader in the AIoT industry, with powerful edge computing platforms and software capabilities. Over the past year, Bureau Veritas has partnered with Advantech, investing significant resources to develop efficient and cost-effective certification solutions. "Looking ahead, we will continue to assist Advantech in gaining a greater competitive edge in international markets. As global awareness of cybersecurity rises, countries are implementing mandatory regulations, making it essential for companies to obtain IEC 62443 certification early on. This will greatly enhance their product competitiveness and help them seize international business opportunities."

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, dedicated to providing international services and related testing and certification support to manufacturers worldwide. The organization keeps pace with the latest developments in cybersecurity technology. Drawing on experience from France and Taiwan, its team of cybersecurity experts employs a professional scientific testing and evaluation process to help many renowned manufacturers successfully implement the IEC 62443 series of standards and achieve relevant certifications for network security compliance. Additionally, Bureau Veritas Taiwan's cybersecurity team is the only authorized entity in Taiwan to issue ISASecure certificates and is fully equipped to certify compliance with the entire IEC 62443 series of standards.

Download the Advantech Whitepaper on IEC 62443 Certification: https://www.advantech.com/en/form/7379e3b5-11fb-4d47-b962-0de7b8df2a32?CMSID=61999798-d240-4193-8693-79b8fcbf6cd3

About Advantech

Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT and artificial intelligence, Advantech has fully deployed its sector-driven strategy, focusing particularly on seven major sectors. This deployment aims to nurture market sectors and enhance core competitiveness. In the meantime, Advantech has integrated its existing product group - the AIoT + Edge computing hardware platform - with the mature WISE-IoT software platform. Together with our industrial AI solutions and business expertise, this integration will form an "orchestrator" model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both our partners and clients. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)

SOURCE Advantech