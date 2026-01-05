Advantech Partners with Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 Processors to Power the Next Wave of Scalable Edge AI Innovation

TAIPEI, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Industrial AIoT, announced today the integration of Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, built on Intel 18A, into its upcoming portfolio of industrial-grade motherboards and Edge AI computers. This strategic milestone strengthens the long-standing collaboration between Advantech and Intel, delivering breakthrough AI performance and enabling a new generation of intelligent, high-efficiency edge solutions.

Featuring integrated AI acceleration with up to 180 platform TOPS, Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors allow customers to run advanced workloads, including real-time defect inspection, predictive maintenance, and intelligent monitoring directly from industrial PCs and embedded edge systems.

Featuring integrated AI acceleration with up to 180 platform TOPS, Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors allow customers to run advanced workloads, including real-time defect inspection, predictive maintenance, and intelligent monitoring, directly from the edge. This enables faster decision-making while reducing cloud traffic, lowering data-transfer expenses, and improving Total Cost of Ownership.

"Advantech is committed to delivering edge-ready AI solutions that simplify deployment and maximize lifecycle value. By integrating Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors with our Edge AI Computers, we are enabling customers to scale AI faster, more reliably, and with significantly lower cost barriers," said Miller Chang, President of the Advantech embedded group

With new built-in Intel Arc GPUs with up to 12 Xe cores, Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors deliver up to 50% faster graphics performance vs. previous generations*. This allows demanding AI and vision workloads, such as 3D inspection, AOI deep learning, and high-resolution HMI rendering, to run on a single SoC, eliminating the need for external GPUs and reducing integration complexity.

Advantech is powering its next-generation Edge AI solutions with the integration of Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, enabling customers to scale AI-driven automation with greater compute density, long-lifecycle hardware, and improved operational efficiency. Paired with Advantech's EdgeAI SDK, featuring GenAI Studio for custom LLM development, the inference kit for embedded AI optimization, and the Orchestration Platform for fleet-wide updates, customers can deploy powerful, developer-friendly systems quickly. Advantech showcases key innovations, including the AIMB-234 motherboard, which leverages integrated GPU and NPU for real-time AI inference on endoscopic video streams, as well as the SOM-5886 module and ARK-2252 edge computer, offering scalable AI solutions for intelligent automation in critical environments.

"The combination of Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors with integrated AI and Advantech's industrial expertise brings breakthrough AI performance at the edge. This means our customers can deploy AI solutions that are smarter, more efficient systems with greater confidence, and achieve the total cost of ownership they are looking for. With this collaboration, solution builders can accelerate innovation across manufacturing, automation, and industrial AI," said Dan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President & General Manager, Edge Computing Group, Intel.

Together, Advantech and Intel are empowering global innovators to accelerate Edge AI adoption through an open, interoperable ecosystem, unlocking faster development, optimized deployment, and scalable intelligence at the edge.

