Advantech's GMSL Camera Enablement Scheme with Expanded Eco-Partners Streamlining AMR, Humanoid, and Industrial Robots

Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in AIoT and Edge Computing, is strengthening its commitment to the rapidly expanding robotics market by enabling seamless, scalable vision integration across Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), humanoid robots, robotic arms, and next‑generation edge AI systems.

Advantech’s GMSL Camera Enablement for Robotics

In all modern robotic platforms, vision is the foundation for perception, safety, and autonomy—but also one of the most challenging subsystems to integrate. GMSL2/3 cameras have become the industry standard for high‑bandwidth, low‑latency perception, yet the bring‑up process—especially with advanced SoCs—frequently requires weeks of kernel‑level optimization and vendor‑specific driver tuning.

Breaking the Bottleneck: Pre-Validated GMSL Cameras

Whether enabling SLAM navigation in AMRs, stereo depth perception for humanoid locomotion, or high‑speed industrial inspection for robotic arms, developers face the same barriers:

Desired cameras are often not supported on the preferred edge computing platforms

Reference designs published by CPU vendors are not applicable

High cost of camera enablement

Camera drivers are not upgraded with the latest edge computer BSP and OS

Advantech closes this gap through deep collaborations with NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Intel, and Rockchip. By mastering the driver and kernel requirements of each ecosystem, Advantech provides production‑ready, pre-validated GMSL drivers in association with top-notch camera vendors.

Expansive Camera Ecosystem and Joint Design-in Service

Advantech AFE/ASR series support a broad portfolio of validated GMSL2/3 cameras, covering the full breadth of perception needs across different robot types. Developers can choose from 2D, Stereo, and 3D cameras made by the following partners:

APPRO

Basler

D3 Embedded

e-con

FRAMOS

innodisk

Leopard Imaging

Orbbec

oToBrite

RealSense

SENSING

StereoLabs

Advantech and the camera partners jointly provide design-in service that accelerates robotics vision development by supporting new camera‑SoC enablement, optimal sensor selection, image quality tuning, and customized driver development. This collaboration streamlines integration, shortens development cycles while ensuring reliable and scalable deployment across diverse robotic platforms and applications.

One‑Click Installation and Long-Term BSP Support

At the center of Advantech's vision strategy is the One‑Click Installation Package, which transforms camera integration from a complex engineering task into a simple, streamlined experience.

GMSL camera drivers are included and maintained in the board support packages (BSPs) of Advantech's robotics controllers, particularly the AFE and ASR series. In addition, the drivers are provided as ROS Nodes within the Robotic Suite—a complementary software package consisting of open-source toolkits like ROS2 and Autoware, optimized AI inferencing SDKs, and sample codes for robotic applications.

Multi‑Architecture Robotics Controller Series

Designed for real‑time responsiveness and high‑performance edge AI processing, the AFE/ASR series deliver reliable perception, motion control, and multi‑sensor integration within a unified software environment. Turnkey GMSL enablement, continuous driver maintenance, and streamlined sensor integration significantly accelerate deployment across diverse robotic applications.

The AFE/ASR series are available as commercial off‑the‑shelf carrier boards and system‑level products built on leading processor platforms, including NVIDIA® Jetson™ Thor, Jetson AGX Orin™, Jetson Orin™ NX, Qualcomm® Robotics platforms such as the IQ9 series, Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, and Rockchip RK3588‑based solutions. This broad platform coverage enables design flexibility, modular scalability, and long‑lifecycle availability, providing robotics developers with a stable foundation for building next‑generation autonomous systems.

Learn more about Advantech's Robotics Solutions: here

About Advantech

Advantech is a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, with the corporate vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet." To embrace the trends of edge computing and artificial intelligence, Advantech fully deploys its sector-driven strategy and focus on Edge Computing and Edge AI. In the meantime, Advantech is enhancing its global presence and core competitiveness by integrating its Edge Computing hardware platform, the WISE-IoT software platform, and sector-specific Edge AI solutions with domain expertise.

