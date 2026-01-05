Advantech Partners with MediaTek to Achieve IEC 62443-4-2 Certification for Their First Arm-Based Industrial SBC

TAIPEI, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the upcoming implementation of the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded computing platforms, held a tripartite IEC 62443-4-2 certification ceremony on December 30 together with MediaTek (TWSE: 2454) and Bureau Veritas, demonstrating tangible progress in proactively aligning with international cybersecurity regulations.

Canonical, Advantech, MediaTek, and Bureau Veritas at the IEC 62443-4-2 certification ceremony.

Advantech also announced that its first Arm-based industrial single board computer, the RSB-3810, powered by the MediaTek Genio 1200 platform, has officially obtained IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity certification (Verification of Conformity, VoC). This milestone is expected to accelerate the product's adoption across European and global markets.

Arm Architecture Drives the Next Generation of Industrial Edge AI

Miller Chang, President of Advantech's Embedded Sector, stated: "As edge AI continues to evolve, Arm architecture is becoming a key foundation for intelligent and energy-efficient industrial systems. By advancing our Arm-based computing portfolio and aligning with global cybersecurity standards ahead of the CRA, Advantech is helping customers accelerate compliance and expand confidently into global markets."

CK Wang, General Manager of MediaTek's IoT Business Unit, commented: "Recognizing the strong demand for CRA compliance in the European market, MediaTek, together with Advantech, successfully certified the Arm-based RSB-3810 industrial SBC, featuring the Genio 1200 IoT platform and running the Ubuntu Pro OS to achieve IEC 62443 certification, enhancing the platform's cybersecurity for endpoint applications."

IEC 62443-4-2 Certification for Its First Arm-Based Industrial SBC in Preparation for EU CRA

Aaron Su, Vice President of Advantech's Embedded IoT Group, stated "as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is expected to become fully mandatory starting in 2027, the embedded market is placing increasing emphasis on cybersecurity protection and regulatory compliance. The IEC 62443 series standards, recognized by the CRA as key industrial cybersecurity requirements, have been widely adopted across embedded applications in the energy, medical, and transportation sectors. The successful certification of Advantech's industrial single-board computer, RSB-3810, not only highlights Advantech's technical strength in Arm-based industrial platforms, but also demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to helping global customers meet CRA requirements and enhance cyber resilience. "

Cindy Goldberg, Vice President of Cloud and Silicon Partnerships, added, "As the CRA drives higher security and long-term support requirements in the industrial market, Ubuntu Certified platforms such as Advantech's RSB-3810 enable customers to more efficiently meet IEC 62443 and CRA compliance requirements while enjoying a stable, optimized operating system, accelerating industrial and edge AI deployments and enhancing day 2 operations."

Advantech and Bureau Veritas Accelerate CRA Compliance with IEC 62443 Solutions

Sebastian Doose, Senior Vice President of the Global CPS Technology Products Business Line of Bureau Veritas, said: "As cybersecurity regulations such as the CRA evolve, Advantech's early integration of security into product design demonstrates its forward-looking approach. Bureau Veritas is pleased to work closely with Advantech to help companies achieve cybersecurity compliance efficiently and cost-effectively. "

Looking ahead, Advantech will continue to advance its Arm-based portfolio to meet international cybersecurity standards, strengthening resilience in smart factories, AIoT, and industrial control, and help global enterprises build safer, more reliable industrial computing environments. To learn more about Advantech's IEC 62443 Certification Service, please visit our website here. For Arm computing products, please contact Advantech Arm Computing Solutions.

###

About Advantech

Advantech is a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, with the corporate vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet." To embrace the trends of edge computing and artificial intelligence, Advantech fully deploys its sector-driven strategy and focus on Edge Computing and Edge AI, targeting five key markets: Edge Intelligence Systems, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, iHealthcare, and iCity Services & iRetail. In the meantime, Advantech is enhancing its global presence and core competitiveness by integrating its Edge Computing hardware platform, the WISE-IoT software platform, and sector-specific Edge AI solutions with domain expertise. The integration will form an "Orchestration" model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both our partners and clients. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)

SOURCE Advantech Co., Ltd.