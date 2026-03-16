Advantech to Showcase Edge AI and Physical AI Innovations at NVIDIA GTC 2026

Featuring robotics, medical AI, and industrial edge deployment powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor

TAIPEI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, announced it will participate in NVIDIA GTC 2026, taking place March 16–19 in San Jose, California. At Booth #1134 and Meeting Rooms #6077 and #6078, Advantech will showcase next-generation edge AI platforms and solutions powered by technologies from NVIDIA, including NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA IGX Thor. The exhibit will highlight how physical AI and edge AI are enabling real-world deployment across robotics, medical systems, smart logistics, and intelligent retail environments. By integrating hardware platforms, AI development frameworks, and ecosystem partnerships, Advantech continues to help enterprises move efficiently from AI evaluation to scalable deployment at the edge.

Advantech AIR-075 (built on NVIDIA Jetson Thor), a visual AI platform designed to enable visual AI agents for safety monitoring and incident response.jpg

Ween Niu, General Manager of Advantech North America, noted that as AI rapidly evolves, the industry is moving beyond cloud-based model training toward real-world, physical applications—often referred to as Physical AI. Advantech has long focused on edge computing and edge AI, building industrial-grade platforms designed for performance, reliability, and scalable deployment. At this year's GTC, Advantech will demonstrate its close collaboration within the NVIDIA ecosystem, combining advanced hardware, software frameworks, and industry-ready solutions to accelerate AI adoption in robotics, medical devices, and smart environments while enabling faster deployment of Physical AI across industries.

Advancing robotics perception and humanoid robotics development

For robotics applications, Advantech will present robotics-ready edge AI platforms designed for rapid integration of sensors and multi-camera systems. The ASR-A702 / AFE-A702 (built on NVIDIA Jetson Thor) works with Advantech Robotic Suite and NVIDIA Isaac ROS to support key perception capabilities such as object detection, distance estimation, pose tracking, and VSLAM.

To support the next generation of humanoid robotics, the MIC-742 (built on NVIDIA Jetson Thor) delivers up to 2,070 TFLOPS (FP4) AI performance and can be paired with the NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge to enable an ultra-low-latency sensor-to-inference pipeline for transformer and vision-language-action models. These capabilities demonstrate how edge AI platforms can accelerate robotics innovation and real-world deployment through ecosystem collaboration.

Real-time medical imaging AI enabling intelligent surgical system

In healthcare, Advantech will showcase the AIMB-294 medical AI board (built on NVIDIA Jetson Thor), capable of performing real-time surgical instrument anomaly detection, organ segmentation, and AR overlay while operating at only 130W and without additional GPU modules. Combined with advanced medical AI frameworks and Advantech edge AI software tools, the platform supports low-latency imaging pipelines and streamlined AI model deployment, improving overall device performance and reliability.

Advantech will also highlight the USM-500, a medical-grade platform powered by NVIDIA IGX optimized for advanced AI-powered medical applications. The platform enables real-time multimodal sensor fusion and edge AI processing for AI-assisted surgery, intraoperative imaging, endoscopic video analytics, and robotic surgical guidance, delivering hospital-grade reliability and performance.

Visual AI agents and video intelligence for smart warehouses and logistics

To address the growing demand for intelligent logistics and warehouse management, Advantech will present the AIR-075 (built on NVIDIA Jetson Thor), a visual AI platform designed to enable visual AI agents for safety monitoring and incident response, with 10GbE connectivity supporting high-bandwidth video streaming.

Advantech will also demonstrate the MIC-743 (built on NVIDIA Jetson Thor) running advanced video search and summarization capabilities that enable real-time vision analytics, natural-language queries, and rapid video summarization. These technologies help enterprises improve operational visibility, efficiency, and decision-making across logistics environments.

Edge-based generative AI powering smart retail experiences

For retail and service environments, Advantech will feature the DS-015 (built on NVIDIA Jetson Orin) edge AI system running generative AI models through Advantech Edge AI SDK. The platform enables on-device large language model (LLM) interactions without relying on cloud connectivity, making it suitable for kiosks, smart retail stores, digital signage, and industrial edge deployments. This approach allows organizations to enhance customer engagement while maintaining low latency, data privacy, and operational reliability.

Advantech North America invites industry partners and customers to visit Booth #1134 and Meeting Rooms #6077 and #6078 at NVIDIA GTC 2026 to explore how Edge AI and Physical AI technologies can accelerate digital transformation and unlock new opportunities for real-world AI applications.

About Advantech

Advantech is a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, with the corporate vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet." Advantech North America, a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd., is the company's largest subsidiary and drives regional business growth, customer engagement, and ecosystem development. To embrace the trends of edge computing and artificial intelligence, Advantech fully deploys its sector-driven strategy and focus on Edge Computing and Edge AI, targeting five key markets: Edge Intelligence Systems, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, iHealthcare, and iCity Services & iRetail. In the meantime, Advantech is enhancing its global presence and core competitiveness by integrating its Edge Computing hardware platform, the WISE-IoT software platform, and sector-specific Edge AI solutions with domain expertise. The integration will form an "Orchestration" model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both our partners and clients. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)

SOURCE Advantech Co., Ltd.