Advantech Unveils AMD Series to Boost Edge Cloud, Computing and Network Security!

TAIPEI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a leading provider of edge computing solutions, has expanded its x86 series platforms with AMD EPYC™ and Ryzen™ series processors. Tailored for servers, motherboards, and networks, these platforms can be implemented across edge, security, and cloud applications. They offer superior computing power, fast data transfer, and energy efficiency, making them ideal for 5G edge cloud, AI, machine learning, and enhanced data security.

Advantech & AMD: Driving Industrial Innovation

Advantech utilizes AMD EPYC™ and Ryzen™ processors to power its advanced servers, server boards, industrial motherboards, and network appliances, driving innovation in edge cloud computing and network security.

Advantech, in partnership with AMD, offers powerful computing capaiblities,and tailored scalable solutions. New to the 5th AMD EPYC™ series processors, featuring "Zen 5" and "Zen 5c" core architectures with up to 128 cores, provide the ultimate host CPU performance for GPU-accelerated AI solutions. The AMD EPYC™ 9004 & 8004 series processors offer up to 96 cores for robust sever-grade performance, high bandwidth with PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 support, and a certified AMD Instinct™ MI210 GPU card for AI acceleration.

The AMD Ryzen™ Embedded 7000 series processors integrat high-performance, extensive I/O scalability, low-TDP processing, and AMD Radeon™ graphics for advanced 4K resolution. While the Ryzen™ Embedded V3000 series ensures reliable 24/7 network performance with enhanced security through AMD Secure Processors and Memory Guard.

Advantech's professional services, including extended product longevity, BIOS customization, and advanced thermal solutions, make these platforms ideal for demanding workloads and long-term industrial use with optimized support for Ubuntu, CentOS, and Windows.

Advantech & AMD: Expanding Solutions Across Domains

Advantech and AMD drives powerful and scalable solutions across various industries, including AI-enabled solutions, industrial automation, telecom, and network security. With professional hardware design, delivering extensive I/O capabilities, ruggedized systems, and custom design services for harsh environments. these offerings deliver ultra-low latency, high throughput, and energy efficiency. Furthermore, Advantech's global partnerships with Tier 1 chip and ISV leaders ensure seamless deployment and integration of cutting-edge technology worldwide.

Outstanding Edge Cloud Computing Solutions

Advantech's SKY series servers deliver cutting-edge technology for accelerated computing across AI, cloud, and edge applications. By combining AMD EPYC™ processors with robust memory and flexible storage configurations, this series is equipped to handle the evolving demands of data-centric industries.

The SKY-602E3 GPU server is driven by AMD EPYC™ 8004 Series processor. It boasts a memory arrangement comprisised of 6 DDR5 ECC/RDIMM slots, and excels in graphic processing for AI applications thanks to offering 4 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, delivering solid performance and high bandwidth for tasks heavy on data. With its high expansion capabilities, it provides additional versatility benefits by implementing 4 PCIe 5.0 x8 slots for more GPU, networking, and DPU installations.

The SKY-721E3 and SKY-821E3 are both equipped with AMD EPYC™ 9004/9005 Series processors, showcasing up to 128 cores, 11 PCIe Gen5 slots, and OCP 3.0 compatibility for strong computing capabilities. The servers are designed for high-performance edge applications, integrating multiple accelerators to bring AI computing to the edge. With various storage options, SKY-721E3 including up to 12 bays for 3.5" drives or 24 bays for 2.5" hot-swap SATA/SAS/NVMe drives, this server is optimized for storage-intensive applications, such as cloud computing, database management, and AI simulation usage.

High Flexibility and Integration for Industrial Automation

Advantech's AIMB-723 is built to meet the rigorous demands of advanced industrial automation, powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors to provide exceptional performance with energy efficiency for industrial edge applications. It features high-speed I/O options including USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, M.2, and SATA, all enhancing connectivity and data handling. To support legacy requirements, it includes PCI expansion and RS-232 serial I/O interfaces. The AIMB-723 supports a 3 slot discrete GPU and three PCIe add-on cards, meeting the demands of AI-driven machine vision and Automated Optical Inspection (AOI).

Secure and Connected Network Security Solutions

Advantech provides advanced network security appliances. The FWA-6183 is designed for heavy workloads, featuring dual AMD EPYC™ 9004 processors with up to 192 cores, ensuring top-tier performance for data centers and AI applications. The FWA-6183 is also compatible with AMD EPYC™ 9005 processors, ensuring future-proof capabilities. Its scalability, with 8 NMC (Network Module Card) slots, ensures seamless future network integration, while redundant power and cooling systems provide uninterrupted service.

The FWA-5082, a 1U gateway for SD-WAN and NFV, utilizes single AMD EPYC™ 8004 processors with up to 64 cores. It can expand different connections and capabilities through 4 network module cards and also offer reliable 24/7 operating service. The FWA-1081 targets SMBs, providing cost-effective firewall and UTM solutions powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V3000 processors with up to 8 cores, PoE+ support, and optional LTE/5G modules, offering versatile connectivity and strong security performance.

Why Advantech?

Unmatched Performance with AMD EPYC™ and Ryzen™ Processors

Advantech's x86 platforms leverage the latest AMD processors, ensuring exceptional computing power, fast data transfers, and high energy efficiency.

Future-Proof Scalability and Flexibility

With PCIe Gen5 support and DDR5 memory, Advantech provides seamless expansion and upgrade options.

Designed for Diverse Industrial Applications

Ruggedized Advantech designs and extensive I/O connectivity create opportunities to thrive in challenging industrial conditions and demanding workloads.

Commitment to Long-Term Reliability

With extended product longevity and BIOS customization services, Advantech products are built for continuous operations and industrial durability.

Global Partnerships and Support

Strong ecosystem and complete global services ensure Advantech solutions are equipped with the latest advancements, enabling businesses to stay at the forefront of industrial innovation.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit AMD-based platform website.

SOURCE Advantech