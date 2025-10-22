Advantech Unveils Edge AI Solutions Accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Thor for Robotics, Medical AI, and Data Intelligence

TAIPEI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in edge computing, today introduced a new lineup of application-focused Edge AI solutions powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor modules. The NVIDIA Jetson Thor series set a new benchmark for edge AI, delivering up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance, along with significant improvements in CPU performance and energy efficiency. Advantech brings this power to real-world applications through hardware–software integrated solutions targeting robotics, medical AI, and data AI. Each solution features application-specific hardware platforms, pre-integrated with JetPack 7.0, remote management tools, and vertical software suites such as Robotic Suite and GenAI Studio. Built on a container-based architecture, these solutions offer greater flexibility and faster development cycles. In addition, Advantech collaborates closely with ecosystem partners on key technologies such as sensor and camera integration, as well as thermal design.

Advantech Edge AI Solutions Accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Thor

Robotic Controllers for Humanoid Robots, AMR, and Unmanned Vehicle

ASR-A702 and AFE-A702 are purpose-built robotic controllers for humanoids, AMRs, and unmanned vehicles. They deliver realtime AI reasoning and inference with GPU-accelerated SLAM, supporting multi-camera GMSL, 2D/3D sensors, and IMUs. With Robotic Suite for plug-and-play development, plus Isaac ROS/Sim and Holoscan for real-time perception and ultra-low latency data flows, they enable rapid integration and deployment. Key features include hardware time sync, ESD protection, anti-vibration design, and OTA upgrades.

Medical AI Systems for Surgical Robot, Image Analysis, and Diagnostics

By leveraging NVIDIA Jetson Thor with advanced SDKs such as Holoscan and MONAI, Advantech empowers next-generation Medical AI board AIMB-294 and system EPC-T5294. These platforms accelerate real-time sensor processing, image analysis & streaming AI pipeline, pre-trained model and 3D imaging optimization, and surgical robotics focus with low latency and high precision for operating rooms, clinical workflows, and intelligent diagnostic tools.

Data AI Systems for VLM/LLM and Multi-Camera AI Vision Analysis

AIR-075 delivers powerful computing with 4× 10GbE and GMSL interfaces to satisfy Data AI demands in traffic and factory applications. Combined with NVIDIA AI, NVIDIA Metropolis, NVIDIA Triton, NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, and Advantech Edge AI SDK & DeviceOn, it enables sensor fusion, multi-model inference, visual AI agent and centralized management for real-time, predictive edge intelligence.

Advantech Container Catalog

Advantech Container Catalog (ACC) delivers a cluster of ready-to-develop edge AI applications, including end-to-end computer vision and Edge LLM environments optimized for AI agent integration on NVIDIA Jetson platforms. It also offers domain-specific solutions from ecosystem partners. Fully compatible with WEDA (WISE-Edge Developer Architecture), its containerized architecture enables scalable edge AI expansion, from single-node setups to distributed edge networks.

The early samples of all vertical series are available now. For more information, please contact your local Advantech sales team or visit www.advantech.com .

SOURCE Advantech Co., Ltd.