Advantech Unveils Hailo-8 Powered AI Acceleration Modules for High-Efficiency Vision AI Applications

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (2395, TW), a leading provider of AIoT platforms and services, proudly unveils its latest AI acceleration modules: the EAI-1200 and EAI-3300, powered by Hailo-8™ AI processors. These modules deliver AI performance of up to 52 TOPS while achieving more than 12 times the power efficiency of comparable AI modules and GPU cards. Designed in standard M.2 and PCIe form factors, the EAI-1200 and EAI-3300 can be seamlessly integrated with diverse x86 and ARM-based platforms, enabling quick upgrades of existing systems and boards to incorporate AI capabilities. With these AI acceleration modules, developers can run inference efficiently on the Hailo-8™ NPU while handling application processing primarily on the CPU, optimizing resource allocation. The modules are paired with user-friendly software toolkits, including the Edge AI SDK for seamless integration with HailoRT, the Dataflow Compiler for converting existing models, and TAPPAS, which offers pre-trained application examples. These features accelerate the development of edge-based vision AI applications.

EAI-1200 M.2 AI Module: Accelerating Development for Vision AI Security

The EAI-1200 is an M.2 AI module powered by a single Hailo-8 VPU, delivering up to 26 TOPS of computing performance while consuming approximately 5 watts of power. An optional heatsink supports operation in temperatures ranging from -40 to 65°C, ensuring easy integration. This cost-effective module is especially designed to bundle with Advantech's systems and boards, such as the ARK-1221L, AIR-150, and AFE-R770, enhancing AI applications including baggage screening, workforce safety, and autonomous mobile robots (AMR).

EAI-3300 PCIe AI Card: Expanding AI Applications to Medical Imaging Analysis

The EAI-3300 is a PCIe AI acceleration card equipped with dual Hailo-8 VPUs, providing 52 TOPS of AI processing power while consuming up to 15 watts. Its low-profile design ensures easy integration into various chassis configurations, while its optimized cooling solution allows reliable operation in temperatures ranging from -40 to 70°C. The module is compatible with Advantech systems and boards such as the AIR-510, AIMB-279, and ARK-3534D, making it ideal for demanding AI applications like medical imaging analysis, traffic monitoring, and defect inspection.

Advantech's EAI-1200 Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Module is now available. For bundled solutions or inquiries, please contact your local sales support team. The EAI-3300 PCIe AI Acceleration Card will be available by the end of December. For more information regarding these or other Advantech products and services, please contact or visit our website at https://www.advantech.com/en/products/edge-ai-acceleration-modules/sub_3d060f1e-e73e-460d-b38c-c69f76312c91

