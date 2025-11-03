Advantech Unveils New Edge AI Solutions for Robotics, Automation, and Gen AI Powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing

TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (2395.TW), a global leader in edge computing solutions, today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Edge Impulse Inc., a Qualcomm company, to accelerate the adoption of next-generation edge AI applications powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ-9075 processor. This collaboration combines Advantech's edge AI platforms, with the Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor and the Edge Impulse developer platform—creating a powerful ecosystem that streamlines AI development and deployment at the edge. The Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor powers Advantech's new AIR-055 and AFE-A503, delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance via dual Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPUs and an 8-core Qualcomm® Kryo™ Gen 6 CPU. Built for industrial reliability, Dragonwing IQ-9075 offers 10+ years of product longevity support, making it ideal for long-term deployment in harsh environments.

Advantech Qualcomm IQ-9075 Edge AI Solutions

"We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies," said Miller Chang, President of Advantech's Embedded IoT Group. "By combining Qualcomm Technologies' powerful Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor and Edge Impulse's proven platform, we are creating new AI-ready solutions with strong foundation for intelligent edge applications. Together, we are enabling enterprises to unlock new levels of performance, scalability, and efficiency, driving AI innovation from concept to real-world deployment across a wide range of industries."

"Our expanded collaboration with Advantech marks a pivotal step in bringing high-performance edge AI to industrial and embedded applications," said Nakul Duggal, Group GM, Automotive, Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This collaboration will empower industries to harness the full potential of intelligent, autonomous systems, accelerating the adoption of next-generation AI applications across diverse sectors."

AIR-055, Compact Edge AI System for Vision AI and VLM/LLM

Please proofread: Powered by the Dragonwing™ IQ9075 processor with up to 100 TOPS, the AIR-055 edge system offers USB, RJ45, HDMI, and M.2 for connectivity. It incorporates MIPI-C, co-developed with Appropho and Orbbec, enabling direct MIPI-CSI connection through USB-C cable to 2D/3D industrial cameras without bridge ICs. Supporting 4K resolution and 200 cm transmission, AIR-055 is ideal for smart manufacturing, ITS, retail, public safety, robotics, and AMR applications.

AFE-A503, Robotic Controller

The Advantech AFE-A503, built with the latest Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor, is tailor-designed for outdoor AMRs and delivery robots. It features 4x Ethernet ports for 2D/3D LiDARs and PoE cameras, 8x GMSL for RGB/3D camera combinations, isolated CANFD, and RS232 for IMU integration. The 20~36V power design enables all-day operation on battery-powered AMRs. The product also offers Advantech Robotic Suite, which pre-built with ROS2, AI acceleration SDK, sensor node integration, enabling faster time-to-market for robotic applications.

The new Edge AI Solutions powered by the latest Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor will be showcased at Advantech's booth (#6048), Edge Impulse's booth (#5061), and the Dev Kit Zone at Embedded World North America, from November 4–6.

Samples of AIR-055 and AFE-A503 are available now. For more information, please contact your local Advantech sales team or visit www.advantech.com.

SOURCE Advantech Co., Ltd.