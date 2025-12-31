Advantech Unveils Next-Generation Edge AI Compute Solutions Powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-X Series

TAIPEI, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech is proud to introduce its latest suite of high-performance edge AI compute solutions powered by the Dragonwing™ IQ-X platform – the AOM-6731, AIMB-293, and SOM-6820. Built on this groundbreaking platform, these innovative products are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of modern industrial applications by delivering exceptional processing power, integrated AI acceleration with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance, and robust and lightning-fast 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity into an industrial PC.

Advantech Edge AI Computing Solution Powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-X Series

The solutions powered by the Dragonwing IQ-X 12-core and 10-core with a leading Qualcomm Oryon™ CPUs, reaching speeds of up to 3.4GHz. This high-performance processing not only ensures enables rapid data handling and seamless multitasking but also outperforms traditional x86 solutions—using 28% less power on average for everyday tasks, including Teams video calls, local video playback, web browsing, and Microsoft 365. Enhancing AI capabilities, these devices are integrated with Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU, providing up to 45 TOPS.

The solutions, which contain Dragonwing IQ-X platforms, are equipped with LPDDR5X memory, offering a 1.3× speed boost—from 6400MT/s to 8533MT/s—while cutting power consumption by 20% compared to standard LPDDR5. In addition, the integration of UFS 3.1 Gear 4 storage dramatically increases data transfer speeds from 1,000Mbps (PCIe Gen3 NVMe) to an impressive 16,000Mbps. For even greater durability and shock resistance, UFS 4.0 storage solutions are available, ensuring optimal performance in harsh industrial environments.

For multimedia-intensive applications, the integrated Snapdragon Adreno 5th Generation VPU supports 4K60p full-duplex H.264 video encoding/decoding. Additionally, the Adreno GPU—equipped with OpenCL, OpenGL, and Microsoft DirectX 12 support—ensures superior graphics performance for vision-centric tasks.

Advantech's products take connectivity to the next level with integrated Wi-Fi 7 and 5G technologies, delivering ultra-fast, low-latency network performance, ensuring uninterrupted data streaming and real-time communication even in the most demanding industrial settings. With Wi-Fi 7's multi-gigabit speeds and enhanced network reliability combined with the expansive coverage and high-speed capabilities of 5G, these solutions support data-intensive AI applications and robust remote operations. The result is a truly agile and future-ready infrastructure that optimizes real-time processing and connectivity, empowering industries to harness the full potential of edge AI in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

Samples of the AOM-6731 AI module and the SOM-6820 COM Express Type 6 module are now available. The AIMB-293 Mini-ITX motherboard will be open for engineering evaluations beginning in March 2026. For further details on these models, please visit Advantech website.

Contact:

Product Marketing / Advantech Embedded IoT Group

Jean Chang

Tel: +886-2-7732-3399, Ext. 9223

[email protected]

SOURCE Advantech Co., Ltd.