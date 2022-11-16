Advantum Health Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Tammy Taylor and Chris Taft, seasoned leaders promoted internally, tasked with driving growth and innovation at healthcare revenue cycle management company

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health, an industry-leading practice revenue management authority, announced the appointment of Tammy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer and Chris Taft as Chief Financial Officer.

Philip Lewis of Fulcrum Equity Partners, Chairman of the Advantum Health Board of Directors, shared the impetus behind the appointments, "For Advantum to reach its full potential, it is crucial that our global team have strong, knowledgeable leadership in place. Having risen through the ranks at Advantum Health and proven their commitment and agility, Tammy Taylor and Chris Taft are the right executives to drive innovation and expansion. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I extend congratulations to Tammy and Chris, and affirm our confidence in the bright future of Advantum Health."

Tammy Taylor's distinguished career has spanned over 30 years leading large health system revenue cycle teams with a focus on tech-enabled service delivery. Taylor possesses a recognized talent to lead strategy execution, simplify processes, and capture available opportunities for development and growth. She has held senior positions in corporate compliance, hospital and physician revenue cycle, and large group practice management. In addition, she proudly served in the United States Navy.

Taylor, as newly appointed CEO, discussed the company's future trajectory saying, "Advantum Health is positioned at the forefront of the RCM industry, and I believe that our deeply skilled team and proprietary technology offer a clear financial advantage and reliable scalability for clients that will translate into increased growth and industry leadership." Taylor stated, "I look forward to continuing my advocacy for our valued clients and talented team in this new role at the helm of Advantum."

Before joining Advantum Health in 2016 as a Director of Business Development, Chris Taft worked in wealth management for two top global firms, Merrill Lynch and UBS, and founded a mobile app startup. With a demonstrated history of executing in high-pressure situations, Taft shifted his focus to Finance during his tenure at Advantum, previously holding positions of Senior Business Analyst, Vice-President of Finance & Acquisitions, and most recently Senior Vice-President of Finance, overseeing Advantum's global Finance, Accounting, and HR departments.

Leveraging their combined expertise in RCM, technology, finance and operational improvement, Taylor and Taft will drive service optimization and technology expansion.

Referencing the dual appointments, Taft said, "In our prior roles, Tammy and I have worked effectively together to drive change and usher in a new era at Advantum Health. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with this great team to take the company forward in a bold new direction with technology at the center of our service delivery and client outcomes."

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health, powered by the ATOM platform, is an industry-leading practice revenue management authority, delivering comprehensive solutions for revenue cycle optimization, including billing, coding, focused follow-up, credentialing, authorizations, eligibility and auditing. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Advantum's global team of experts is over 600 strong, and the company is powering rapid growth fueled both organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.advantumhealth.com .

