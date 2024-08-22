Advantum Health Announces Promotion of Kathryn Haring to Associate Vice President, Business Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health is pleased to announce the promotion of Kathryn Haring to the position of Associate Vice President (AVP), Business Development.

Kathryn Haring has been an integral part of Advantum Health as the Director of Business Development for over 4 years. Her strategic insights, innovative thinking, and ability to build and nurture client relationships have significantly contributed to the growth and success of the company's business development initiatives.

Kathryn Haring, Associate Vice President (AVP), Business Development at Advantum Health

In her new role as AVP, Business Development, Haring will lead the business development team, driving strategic growth initiatives and expanding Advantum's market presence. Her deep understanding of the healthcare industry and proven track record will be vital in achieving the company's ambitious goals.

"Kathryn has demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in her role, and her promotion to AVP is a natural progression given her accomplishments," said Tammy Taylor, CEO of Advantum Health. "We are excited to see her take on this new challenge and are confident that her leadership will drive our business development efforts to new heights."

Haring's advancement, alongside other recent internal promotions, underscores Advantum Health's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization. As the company pursues new opportunities and strengthens its position as a leader in healthcare solutions, her leadership will be pivotal to success.

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health is a leading provider of healthcare solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services including revenue cycle management, prior authorizations, provider enrollment, and more. Our mission is to enhance the efficiency and profitability of healthcare organizations through innovative technology and expert services. For more information, please visit www.advantumhealth.com.

Contact:

Trish Thomas

[email protected]

+1 720-224-4923

SOURCE Advantum Health