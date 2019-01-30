ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results

2018 revenue of $537 million , fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $118 million

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or "the Company") (TSX:ADVZ), an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients and healthcare providers around the world with enhanced access to high quality, niche-established medicines, today announced its financial and operational results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. All financial references are in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted.

"Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 results are in line with our forecasts," said Graeme Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of ADVANZ PHARMA. "Looking forward to the remainder of 2019 and beyond, with our new leadership team, our refined strategic direction, and a far more sustainable capital structure, we are focussed on becoming the leading platform for niche-established medicines, with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe."

Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial and Operational Results

Reported fourth quarter revenue of $117.6 million , compared to $150.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $127.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.

, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2017, and for the third quarter of 2018. Reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $84.9 million .

. Reported fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $52.5 million , compared to $70.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $59.0 million for the third quarter of 2018.

of , compared to for the fourth quarter of 2017, and for the third quarter of 2018. Generated cash flows from operating activities of $141.6 million in 2018, compared to $283.2 million in 2017.

in 2018, compared to in 2017. Recorded impairments in 2018 totalling $57.6 million within the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment, consisting of $49.6 million of impairments with respect to intellectual property and in-process research and development in the fourth quarter of 2018, and previously disclosed, second quarter of 2018 impairments of $7.9 million .

within the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment, consisting of of impairments with respect to intellectual property and in-process research and development in the fourth quarter of 2018, and previously disclosed, second quarter of 2018 impairments of . As of December 31, 2018 , the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $224.4 million .

, the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of . Announced today the addition of Elmar Schnee as an advisor and observer to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Schnee has more than 30 years of senior-level pharmaceutical experience including CEO at Merck Serono, and Managing Director at UCB Pharma. He is currently serving on the board of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Stallergenes Greer, and as the Chairman of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

2018 Segment Results

International Segment

ADVANZ PHARMA International segment revenue of $403.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $61.7 million, or 13%, compared to 2017. A $79.6 million decrease in revenue was partially offset by a $17.8 million increase in revenue as a result of the GBP strengthening against the USD in the first half of 2018.

Declines to revenue attributable to key products during the year, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, consisted of a $25.5 million decrease from Liothyronine Sodium; a $6.5 million decrease from Trazodone; a $4.3 million decrease from Carbimazole; a $3.8 million decrease from Levothyroxine Sodium; and a $3.3 million decrease from Prochlorperazine Mesilate.

These lower product volumes and revenues are primarily due to ongoing competitive market pressures resulting in market share erosion in the UK market and certain products experiencing product supply challenges during 2018.

The decline in revenue for Liothyronine Sodium is reflective of the impairment charges taken in the second quarter of 2017 on the product rights attributable to Liothyronine Sodium as a result of market competition.

These declines to revenue were partially offset by $8.3 million increased revenue from Nitrofurantoin and a $2.4 million increased revenue from Argipressin, as a result of product volume increases. The remaining decrease was primarily due to general competitive market pressures across the segment's product portfolio.

North America Segment

ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment revenue of $133.3 million for 2018 decreased by $27.4 million, or 17%, compared to 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a $14.9 million decrease from Donnatal® as a result of additional competitive pressures that have resulted in a loss of market share; a $5.3 million decrease from Dibenzyline® authorized generic due to product supply challenges; and a $4.1 million decrease from Plaquenil® authorized generic as a result of lower product volumes.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Donnatal® tablets continued to face pressure from two competitive products. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2018, the Company became aware of the launch of additional non-FDA approved competitive products to Donnatal® elixir, which has resulted in lower product volumes of the elixir in the third and fourth quarters of 2018, compared to the corresponding periods in 2017.

These declines in revenue were partially offset by a $4.8 million increase in revenue from Dibenzyline® due to higher-than-expected product returns in 2017; and a $3.8 million increase in revenue from Orapred®. The remaining decrease was primarily due to general competitive market pressures across the segment's product portfolio.

Pipeline Update

Consistent with ADVANZ PHARMA's prior disclosure, with its leadership and board transition, the Company continues to evaluate the composition of its pipeline of medicines.

For 2019, the Company does not believe that product launches from its pipeline will generate a material amount of revenue. Going forward, the Company intends to expand its product portfolio in order to deliver mid-term value and long-term growth, through pipeline filling, optimization, licencing and development partnerships.

ADVANZ PHARMA intends to focus these initiatives on niche and differentiated generics, complex specialty and value-added medicines.

Consolidated Financial Results



Twelve months ended (in $000's, except per share data) Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Revenue 536,986 626,169 Gross profit 361,097 435,537 Gross profit % 67% 70% Adjusted gross profit (1) 361,097 435,848 Adjusted gross profit % (1) 67% 70% Total operating expenses 524,399 1,600,485 Operating income (loss) for the year (163,302) (1,164,948)





Income tax expense (recovery) 1,440 (36,757) Net income (loss) for the year 1,467,303 (1,590,735)





Earnings (loss) per share



Basic (2) 93.69 (9,328.57) Diluted (2) 93.69 (9,328.57)





EBITDA (1) 1,976,271 (953,613) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 250,294 315,410







Notes:



(1) Represents a non-IFRS measure. For the relevant definitions and reconciliation to reported results, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Management believes non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, provide supplementary information to IFRS measures used in assessing the performance of the

business



(2) 2017 amounts have been adjusted for the retrospective effect of the Share Consolidation

Consolidated Results of Operations

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018, decreased by $89.2 million, or 14%, respectively compared in 2017. This decrease was due to lower sales from both segments, partially offset on a year-to-date basis by higher foreign exchange rates impacting translated revenues from the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment.

The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $61.7 million, or 13%, due to $79.6 million lower revenue primarily as a result of volume declines on key products including Liothyronine Sodium, Trazodone and Carbimazole, partially offset by higher revenue due to volume increases for Nitrofurantoin and Argipressin, combined with favourable foreign exchange rates positively impacting translated results by $17.8 million.

The ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $27.4 million, or 17%, when compared to 2017, mainly as a result of lower volumes on key products, including Donnatal®, Dibenzyline® authorized generic and Plaquenil® authorized generic, partially offset by higher revenue on certain other products, including Dibenzyline® and Orapred®.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $74.4 million, or 17%, compared to 2017 primarily due to the revenue declines described above.

Gross profit percentage for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by 3%, compared to 2017, primarily due to a 3% decrease in gross profit percentage within the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment, partially offset by a 1% increase in gross profit percentage within the ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment.

The change in gross profit percentage for both segments is due to a shift in the mix of product sales within each segment.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $1.1 billion, or 67%, compared to 2017. Operating expenses were lower primarily due to $1.1 billion lower impairment charges recorded during 2018.

Excluding impairments, operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased by $61.1 million, or 15%, compared to 2017.

The increase in operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding impairments, is primarily due to $54.2 million higher restructuring related, acquisition and other costs mainly associated with the Company's recapitalization transaction, which concluded in September 2018, and $24.0 million higher amortization charges on intangible assets, partially offset by $6.2 million lower share based compensation expense and $6.5 million lower general and administrative costs.

General and administrative expenses reflect costs related to salaries and benefits, professional and consulting fees, public company costs, travel, facility leases and other administrative expenditures. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $6.5 million, or 13%, compared to 2017. This decrease is a result of the Company's objective to reduce operating costs across the business, partially offset by unfavourable foreign exchange rate movements impacting translation of general and administrative expenses from the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment.

Selling and marketing expenses reflect costs incurred by the Company for the marketing, promotion and sale of the Company's broad portfolio of products across the Company's segments. Selling and marketing costs for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $1.4 million, or 4%, compared to 2017. The decreases consisted of a $1.5 million, or 6%, decrease within the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment, partially offset by a $0.1 million, or 1%, increase within the North America segment. The decrease within the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment is primarily as a result of lower costs associated with sales promotion and advertising activities, as well as reduced salaries and benefits costs due to lower headcount in the sales and marketing functions. The increase within the ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment is primarily due to higher costs associated with the co-promotion agreement for sales of Donnatal®, partially offset by lower bad debt expenses.

Research and development expenses reflect costs for clinical trial activities, product development, professional and consulting fees and services associated with the activities of the medical, clinical and scientific affairs, quality assurance costs, regulatory compliance and drug safety costs (Pharmacovigilence) of the Company. Research and development costs for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $1.8 million, or 6%, primarily due to refunds of regulatory fees, timing of various non-recurring projects and lower consulting costs related to ongoing projects. These lower research and development costs are partially offset by higher costs associated with validation and stability testing activities within the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $65.1 million, or 21%, compared to 2017. These declines are primarily due to lower sales and gross profits from both segments, partially offset by higher foreign exchange rates impacting translated results. Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $179.8 million from the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment and $81.6 million from the ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment.

In addition, during the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company incurred $11.1 million of corporate costs related to the Corporate Head Office. Corporate expenses decreased by $9.6 million compared to 2017, primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses, including professional fees incurred and salaries and benefits costs. The reduction in salary and benefit costs is primarily attributable to Company executive costs for the second half of 2018 primarily being recorded within the ADVANZ PHARMA International segment, compared to the Corporate cost center in 2017.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $224.4 million and 48,913,490 limited voting shares issued and outstanding.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA is an international specialty pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 patented and off-patent products, and sales in more than 90 countries. Going forward, the Company is focused on becoming the leading platform for niche-established medicines, with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe.

ADVANZ PHARMA operates out of facilities in Mississauga, Ontario and, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, India.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain measures that are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. When used, these measures are defined in such terms as to allow the reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure. These measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute to the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Management uses non-IFRS measures such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted gross profit to provide investors with supplemental information of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets, to assess its ability to meet future debt service requirements, in making capital expenditures, and to consider the business's working capital requirements. Readers are cautioned that the non-IFRS measures contained herein may not be appropriate for any other purpose.

Adjusted Gross Profit

As used herein, adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit adjusted for non-cash fair value increases to the cost of acquired inventory from a business combination. Under IFRS, acquired inventory is required to be written-up to fair value at the date of acquisition. As this inventory is sold the fair value adjustment represents a non-cash cost of sale amount that has been excluded in adjusted gross profit in order to normalize gross profit for this non-cash component.



Three months ended Twelve months ended (in $000's) Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Gross profit per financial statements 78,153 100,200 361,097 435,537 Add back: Fair value adjustment to acquired inventory — — — 311 Adjusted gross profit 78,153 100,200 361,097 435,848

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for net interest and accretion expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Management uses EBITDA to assess the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain charges including costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring initiatives, and other costs (which includes onerous contract costs and direct costs associated with contractual terminations), management retention costs, non-operating gains / losses, integration costs, legal settlements (net of insurance recoveries) and related legal costs, non-cash items such as unrealized gains / losses on derivative instruments, share based compensation expense/recovery, fair value changes including purchase consideration and derivative financial instruments, asset impairments, fair value increases to inventory arising from purchased inventory from a business combination, gains / losses from the sale of assets and unrealized gains / losses related to foreign exchange. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other non-IFRS financial measures, as the key metric in assessing business performance when comparing actual results to budgets and forecasts. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance and cash flow, and provides useful information to investors because it highlights trends in the underlying business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

The table below sets forth the reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017.



Three months ended Twelve months ended (in $000's) Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Net income (loss) for the period (84,930)

(431,773)

1,467,303

(1,590,735)











Interest and accretion expense 26,675

222,941

257,655

506,794

Interest income (592)

(5,127)

(2,229)

(61,302)

Income taxes (1,918)

(7,804)

1,440

(36,757)

Depreciation 397

475

1,720

1,962

Amortization of intangible assets 59,811

51,162

250,382

226,425

EBITDA (557)

(170,126)

1,976,271

(953,613)

Impairment 49,625

207,662

57,560

1,194,765

Fair value adjustment to acquired inventory —

—

—

311

Restructuring related, acquisition and other 3,156

21,129

100,972

46,778

Share-based compensation expense 1,389

285

2,537

8,711

Fair value loss on purchase consideration and derivatives —

41,983

425

110,986

Foreign exchange (gain) loss 722

881

6,100

1,551

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,804)

(9,848)

38,257

(72,891)

Gain on debt and purchase consideration settlement —

(21,188)

(1,931,828)

(21,188)

Adjusted EBITDA 52,531

70,778

250,294

315,410



