Advarra Acquires IntegReview IRB

The Austin, Tex. headquarters for IntegReview will become the first Advarra office in the southern US. The acquisition also increases depth of expertise in many key areas, most notably in early phase research.

"We are excited to be a part of the Advarra family" said Lynn Meyer, founder and Managing Partner of IntegReview. "We were attracted to Advarra's extensive regulatory depth and their model of integrated IRB operations and focus on building client relationships and deep collaboration with the site community."

Advarra's expanded capabilities align to provide the research community and the biopharmaceutical industry with integrated, seamless solutions to advance healthcare in more meaningful ways. This also enables Advarra to extend its regulatory compliance expertise and further increase the greatest institutional reach of any independent IRB, serving well over 3,200 research institutions, hospital systems, and academic medical centers.

"With this acquisition, Advarra strengthens our commitment to advance and better enable clinical trials," said Scott Uebele, President and CRSO of Advarra Research Services. "Integrating IntegReview into Advarra will take approximately six months and immediately augments our early phase board expertise. IntegReview's demonstrated knowledge and reputation in clinical pharmacology offers Advarra clients exceptional service for IRB review during early development and ensures the highest quality ethical oversight and participant safety."

About Advarra

Advarra is the premier provider of global research compliance services, including IRB, IBC, consulting, and research technology solutions. Recognized as regulatory experts, Advarra is the largest integrated provider of IRB services with the greatest institutional reach among more than 3,200 health systems, cancer centers, academic medical centers, and investigators. Advarra, home of Forte products and services, provides the industry's leading innovative research technology, including OnCore CTMS, for more than 70% of NCI-designated cancer centers. Advarra advances clinical trials to make research altogether better. For more information, visit advarra.com.

About IntegReview IRB

Established in 1999, IntegReview is a fully AAHRPP-accredited IRB that provides ethical review for all phases of industry-sponsored and federally funded research in the U.S; additionally the company offers informed consent development, translation, site identification, and pre-review consulting services.

