Advarra Announces Appointment of Jeff Sidell as Chief Technology Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, research quality, compliance consulting services, and clinical site technologies, announced today that it had named Jeff Sidell to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Mr. Sidell brings over 25 years of technology experience in enterprise software development, data science, product, and technical management. He will be a member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Gadi Saarony, CEO. Sidell will manage all aspects of software development as well as product infrastructure and information security.

"We're excited to welcome Jeff to our management team," said Saarony. "Jeff's leadership experience and expertise in enterprise software development, data sciences, and technology innovation will be instrumental in progressing our strategic technology vision to deliver innovative, best-in-class technology solutions to our clients, streamlining and advancing their clinical research journey."

Prior to joining Advarra, Sidell was CTO at RDC (now part of Moody's Analytics), where he was responsible for product management, software engineering, data science, and technical operations. Previously, he was Vice President Data Analytics at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he led the data science consultancy. Sidell has extensive technology start-up experience, including founder and CTO at Strevus, founder and principal at the Sidell Group, and Chief Scientist at Siperian. Sidell holds an undergraduate degree in computer science from Dartmouth College, a master's degree in computer science from the University of Illinois, and a doctorate in computer science from the University of California at Berkeley.

Sidell commented. "I'm thrilled to join Advarra and look forward to working with the technology teams to deliver industry-leading technology products that expedite processes, provide insights, and make things easier and faster for our clients across the clinical research ecosystem."

