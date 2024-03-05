Advarra Hires Clinical Research Industry Veteran Christine Senn to Bring Sites and Sponsors Together, Driving Speed Not Siloes

Senn brings extensive track record of successful site network leadership

COLUMBIA, Md., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical research technology for sites and sponsors, welcomes clinical industry veteran Christine Senn, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Site-Sponsor Innovation. With extensive site leadership experience and a longstanding personal goal to drive site-sponsor collaboration, Senn will lead Advarra's effort to remove barriers between stakeholders and connect a siloed clinical research ecosystem – ultimately, to accelerate clinical trials.

At Advarra, Senn will serve as Chair of the Site-Sponsor Consortium – a collaborative body now in its second year – and as Chair of Advarra's Customer Advisory Board. She will also drive and oversee the development of innovative ways to bring clinical trial sites and sponsors together in support of Advarra's mission. Further, Senn is excited to expand and elevate Advarra's tightknit site community that collaborates in an exclusive online portal to transform clinical research and culminates each year at the Onsemble Conference.

"Fostering collaboration of all clinical research stakeholders has been important to me throughout my career," said Christine Senn. "For decades, there has been a huge disparity between the good intention of sponsor leadership and the reality in practice at the site level. Advarra gets this – just look at its Longboat solution as evidence of the company's commitment to connecting a currently disconnected ecosystem. I am inspired to lead Advarra's mission and execute transformative ideas about how to accomplish it."

Senn began her clinical trial career at the University of Vermont College of Medicine while pursuing her doctorate in clinical psychology. She then spent 16+ years in various leadership positions including Chief Operating Officer at IACT Health, which later became Centricity Research, a top site network with more than 40 clinical research sites in the U.S. and Canada. Senn was also the 2023 Chair of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), is an ACRP Fellow (FACRP), and is double certified as a Certified Clinical Research Coordinator (CCRC) and Certified Principal Investigator (CPI).

"Christine is an industry superstar with extensive clinical trial experience, particularly from the critical, patient-facing site perspective," said Advarra CEO Gadi Saarony. "We are driving full throttle on our mission to connect the ecosystem of sites and sponsors, and Christine brings the expertise and tenacity to propel us forward in that effort with the ultimate goal of speeding trials."

Christine Senn will be presenting at Advarra's 35th annual Onsemble Conference March 18-21 in Phoenix, AZ. Onsemble is the industry's largest gathering of clinical research site professionals, including cancer centers, children's hospitals, research consortia, academic medical centers, healthcare systems, and more.

About Advarra

Advarra breaks the silos that impede clinical research, aligning patients, sites, sponsors, and CROs in a connected ecosystem to accelerate trials. Advarra is number one in research review services, site and sponsor technology, and clinical trial experience software, and is trusted by the top 50 global biopharma sponsors, top 20 CROs, and 50,000 site investigators worldwide. Advarra solutions enable collaboration, transparency, and speed needed to optimize trial operations, ensure patient safety and engagement, and reimagine clinical research while improving compliance. For more information, visit advarra.com.

