Advarra Announces Appointment of Jonathan E. Shough as President, Technology Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in clinical research practice management technology, regulatory review solutions, and research quality and compliance consulting services, announced today that it has named Jonathan E. Shough to the position of President, Technology Solutions.

Shough brings over 30 years of experience in information technology, including more than 20 years in the clinical research industry. He will be a member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Gadi Saarony, Advarra CEO. Shough will be responsible for managing Advarra's technology business segment, driving product strategy and offerings, commercialization, and customer relationships.

"As we continue to evolve our technology offerings to empower sites and build connections across the clinical research ecosystem, Jonathan is a perfect fit to lead our efforts, and we're pleased to welcome him to Advarra," commented Saarony. "His proven expertise in developing and commercializing innovative technology solutions to improve the drug development process will further cement our position as the leader in practice management systems for clinical research and the preferred site technology partner for sponsors and CROs."

Most recently, Shough was Senior Vice President and CIO, LabCorp Drug Development and GM Software Platforms, where he managed a large data and technology team and worked on several successful mergers and acquisitions. Prior to that, he held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Syneos Health where he was responsible for developing and executing the data and commercialization strategy. At IQVIA, Shough served as executive director, IT, where he developed the technology go-to-market strategy and supported technology development. Earlier in his career, he held numerous information technology leadership positions in the financial and telecommunications industries. Shough attended Guilford College and is a US Marine Corps veteran.

"I am passionate about bringing the power of technology to improve the drug development process," Shough said. "I'm excited to join Advarra and help progress their strategic vision to connect sites, CROs, and sponsors through technology."

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

SOURCE Advarra

Related Links

http://www.advarra.com

