Advarra Announces Appointment of Steven Buonaiuto as Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical site technologies, announced today that it has named Steven Buonaiuto to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Buonaiuto brings over 30 years of domestic and international executive leadership experience in finance, accounting, and operations. He will be a member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Gadi Saarony, CEO, and will manage finance, contracts, and information technology functions. In this role, Buonaiuto succeeds Scott Uebele, CFO for over seven years, who remains at Advarra in the position of President and Chief Research Services Officer, as previously announced.

"We're very glad to be adding Steve to our team. His impressive track record leading financial and operations functions during periods of growth and integration makes him an ideal fit for Advarra," noted Saarony. "His deep expertise in strategic financial management, mergers and acquisitions, and operational optimization will be invaluable to help manage Advarra's global growth, meet client expectations, and deliver on our mission to advance clinical research."

Prior to joining Advarra, Buonaiuto held the role of CFO at Alfresco Software where he was responsible for finance, IT, legal, and corporate development and successfully managed several mergers and acquisitions as well as the sale of the company. Previously, he was CFO at Digital Guardian, where he brought structure to their financial and operational processes. Before Digital Guardian, Buonaiuto worked at Sparta Systems as CFO and Chief Operating Officer, leading finance, legal, IT, professional services, and customer support, implementing operational efficiencies, and supporting the company's overall growth. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of finance, operations, and accounting senior-level positions, including three senior vice president roles at CA, Inc. (operations, CFO-EMEA, and CFO-Global Services), Vice President for North America consulting operations at Oracle, and Vice President/Controller at Siebel Systems. Buonaiuto earned a BS in Accounting from Bryant University and an MS in Operations and Technology from the Elkin B. McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University.

Buonaiuto commented, "Advarra's mission is more important than ever, and I'm excited about the opportunity to work with a market leader in the clinical research space. I'm ready to collaborate across the organization, supporting strategic and operational initiatives, to ensure that we have the right infrastructure and processes in place to effectively support Advarra's growth and maintain focus on customers and patients."

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted IRB and IBC review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard patients, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

