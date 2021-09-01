Advarra Announces New Early Phase Center of Excellence

Early Phase Center of Excellence dedicated to the needs of early phase research. Tweet this

"In November 2020, Advarra acquired IntegReview IRB, an organization known for providing excellent service to the early phase community for over 20 years," said Scott Uebele, President & Chief Research Services Officer at Advarra. "The Early Phase Center of Excellence builds upon this expertise to create a suite of predictable, transparent services and efficient solutions that helps protect research volunteers and enables Phase I researchers to meet aggressive timelines."

Advarra's dedicated Client Success team is trained to provide responsive and knowledgeable assistance for organizations conducting early phase research. A guidance document is available via the Advarra CIRBI Platform (login required) to help ensure early phase researchers understand IRB expectations and experience a straightforward and predictable IRB review process.

In addition to IRB services, the Early Phase Center of Excellence supports researchers with technology, consulting, and professional services to help optimize efficiency and ensure compliance. Solutions such as informed consent writing, audit support, and Clinical Conductor clinical trial management system (CTMS) support study management and expand bandwidth. Advarra's integrated IRB, IBC, DMC, and EAC services help to further streamline processes.

"We are committed to surpassing client expectations for quality, consistency, and speed with reliable services for existing and new clients," said Lauri Carlile, Senior Vice President of Operations at Advarra. "Our goal is to be a true partner in the protection of human participants."

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

