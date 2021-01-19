Advarra Announces New Gene Therapy Ready Site Network

This will address an accelerating gene therapy market that is expected to grow globally by 16.6 percent from 2020-2027. Tweet this

"The Gene Therapy Ready network demonstrates our commitment to empowering sites and supporting our industry partners as they pursue advanced genetic engineering to find cures for the world's most pressing health conditions," said Scott Uebele, President and Chief Research Services Officer at Advarra. "Our commitment to efficient study activation is unwavering, and this is another example of how Advarra brings life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, compliance, technology, and collaboration."

All Gene Therapy Ready sites stand ready to help industry sponsors conduct clinical trials that advance cures, develop vaccines, and find treatments for rare disease. By placing clinical trials with a Gene Therapy Ready site, research sponsors can save significant time during study startup.

"This innovative network is truly the first of its kind. We constantly look for ways to support our sponsors in rapidly starting trials in a safe, compliant, and quality manner. With the Gene Therapy Ready network, we can improve study startup times by a month or more, potentially placing cures in the hands of patients faster," said James Riddle, Vice President of Research Services and Strategic Consulting at Advarra. "The Gene Therapy Ready site network charts a course to success by providing our sponsor clients with a clear choice for IBC review services."

