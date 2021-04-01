Advarra Announces Release of Insights Accrual Prediction Platform, A Next-Generation Accrual Prediction Solution For Clinical Trials

COLUMBIA, Md., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, research quality and compliance consulting services and clinical site technologies, today announced the release of the Insights Accrual Prediction platform, a next-generation accrual prediction solution delivered through the Advarra Insights business intelligence platform. The platform will be released initially to pilot customers as part of the Insights 2021R3 product release.

The ability to accurately predict patient accrual to a clinical trial before it's activated has long eluded clinical researchers. Studies that do not accrue patients or do not meet accrual goals pose a significant financial burden on research organizations. However, zero-accruing studies are common due to subjective investigator planning, a lack of empirical evidence about past accrual performance, and incomplete assessment of necessary resources to complete the study. For example, an estimated 20%-50% of studies do not accrue subjects at the site level, and 90% of late-phase clinical trials must extend their recruitment timelines to address low accrual rates.

To combat this challenge, Advarra has developed the Insights Accrual Prediction platform, a solution leveraging machine-learning and predictive modeling, to better estimate study feasibility and accrual. Built using a proprietary algorithm, the platform enables clinical trial administrators to run hundreds of data points to analyze past accrual rates to inform a more confident decision about which studies to activate, and even predict how many participants each study is likely to enroll.

"Unfortunately, resources to activate, open, and maintain clinical trials are limited and zero-accruing protocols are all too common," says pilot customer Sarah Stewart, Assistant Director of Clinical Research at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. "The Insights Accrual Prediction platform has the potential to be extremely valuable in preserving and redirecting precious resources towards successful trials. I look forward to the day when our organization is regularly using the platform to make data-driven decisions to determine which trials to pursue, enabling us to focus on trials that will offer the most opportunity to our cancer patients."

The Insights Accrual Prediction platform is part of the Advarra Insights business intelligence solution designed to immediately provide data-based answers to complex research questions. By connecting to the customer's OnCore Enterprise Research System CTMS environment, Advarra Insights syncs data to populate intuitive dashboards and reports that support identifying areas requiring intervention to provide a holistic showcase of an organization's clinical research portfolio to internal and external leadership.

