Advarra Announces Site IQ™ to Optimize Clinical Trial Feasibility

The Site IQ™ platform provides customized data analysis to enable optimized site selection and faster study startup.

"In my experience as a big pharma sponsor, a mid-size sponsor, and a large CRO, having the ability to choose from a properly vetted selection of sites is critical," said Lindsey Mathew, Director, Clinical Business Operations, at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "The lack of transparency in site quality, mixed with personal relationships with investigators, can create bias in the selection process that every sponsor wants to avoid. Advarra's service has proven time and time again to offer up a range of investigators that even adds to our efforts to ensure a diverse patient population more representative of the patients we hope to serve in the future."

Advarra Site IQ™ delivers insights to drive faster study startup by supporting protocol planning and site selection processes. Site IQ™ informs intelligent site selection by leveraging comprehensive data across experience, capacity, quality, performance, and patient eligibility. Data is derived from Advarra's first-party data as well as third-party partner data. As such, Site IQ™ reflects insights based on actual study and performance data, not estimates or self-reported information.

"We are thrilled and honored to extend our longtime partnership with Ferring Pharmaceuticals to be an early adopter of Site IQ™," said Jeff Sidell, Chief Technology Officer at Advarra. "Site IQ™ demonstrates our commitment to bridging the research ecosystem and connecting sponsors, sites and patients through improved workflows and advanced technology solutions. With this holistic approach, we are addressing a key industry challenge through a data-driven solution."

