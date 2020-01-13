Advarra Announces Turnkey Service for Local IRB Offices at Health Systems and Hospitals

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the premier provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), research quality and compliance consulting services, and standards-based research technology solutions announces Advarra GPS—a completely managed service to guide, protect, and streamline research programs for health systems, hospitals, and academic medical centers. Advarra GPS helps institutions navigate the challenges of operating a local IRB office and chart a path to increased efficiency, greater compliance, and overall scalability.

"We continue to offer our institutional partners ground-breaking new services to guide and improve their research programs. Advarra GPS is truly an innovation—only available from the world's largest integrated IRB—that demonstrates our commitment to supporting research institutions as they navigate an increasingly complex and challenging landscape," said Pat Donnelly, CEO of Advarra. "Our commitment to research compliance services for institutions is unwavering. From our recent acquisition of the industry's leading CTMS, OnCore by Forte, to the launch of Advarra GPS and many innovations to come, the future of research powered by Advarra is exciting. "

Advarra offers the greatest and fastest-growing institutional reach of any independent IRB, serving well over 3,200 research institutions, health systems, and academic medical centers.

"This is truly a first-of-its-kind service. Navigating research regulations and maintaining a local IRB office is complex and costly. Research institutions often seek increased capacity," said James Riddle, Vice President of Institutional Services at Advarra. "Advarra GPS charts a course to success by providing a roadmap to guide these organizations through compliance risks, protect from staffing challenges, and streamline approval times."

About Advarra

Advarra is the premier provider of global research compliance services, including IRB, IBC, consulting, and research technology products. Clinical trial sponsors and CROs recognize Advarra as the largest integrated provider of IRB services with the greatest institutional reach among health systems, cancer centers, academic medical centers, and investigators. Forte, now part of Advarra, is the industry's leading provider of standards-based research technology, including OnCore CTMS. Advarra optimizes compliance and clinical trials with its robust regulatory expertise and innovative products and services. For more information, visit advarra.com.

