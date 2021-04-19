Advarra Draws Record Attendance to Onsemble Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, research quality, compliance consulting services, and clinical site technologies, today began Onsemble, the premier conference for the research community held over four days semi-annually each spring and fall. The virtual spring conference has drawn a record attendance exceeding 1,500 and showcases leading research institutions discussing the role technology plays in the transformation of clinical research.

COVID-19 caused major disruptions in clinical trials, impacting both sponsors of clinical research and the investigative sites that conduct the research. While this disruption had clear negative aspects in the form of delayed or discontinued trials, it also led the clinical research community to rethink how research is conducted – from conducting virtual trials to adopting new technologies and processes to make research more compliant and efficient. Advarra is uniquely able to leverage its relationships across the research community to bring together thought leaders from the institutional site and life sciences industries to share perspectives and best practices to advance clinical research.

The Onsemble event will showcase perspectives from leading research sponsor and site organizations including Yale, Duke, PRA, and Parexel and will feature research site customer case studies, sessions led by industry experts and the latest Advarra technology product innovations. Key sessions include:

"Panel: Best Practices from Building Strategic, Sustainable Partnerships Between Sites and CROs"

"Lessons Learned from Connecting Enterprise Technology Across the Research Ecosystem"

"Regulatory and Ethical Considerations for Review of eConsent in Research"

"Mobile Medical Applications, New Technology and IRB Review."

"Transforming Lives: The Art of Person-Centered Care" keynote delivered by Allison Massari .

"Our Onsemble community members are vital to the advancement of human health as the front line of research and connection to trial participants," said Gadi Saarony, CEO of Advarra. "We are thrilled the Onsemble conference is a platform for the site community to collaborate and learn from one another but also connect with sponsors and CROs as members of the clinical research ecosystem and to build actionable strategies to move clinical research forward."

The event delivers a conference for the community members by the members. As such, the sessions are developed and presented by Onsemble Community members as well as the broader research community. The conference welcomes professionals from many research disciplines and departments. Those who attend include members of Clinical Trials Office leadership, clinical research coordinators, data managers, and regulatory managers. Other attendees represent financials management, clinical informatics, and biostatistics teams. Attendees can earn Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits from ACRP, California Board of Nursing, PRIM&R, and SOCRA.

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted IRB and IBC review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit www.advarra.com.

