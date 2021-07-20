Advarra Expands Research Oversight Offerings with Acquisition of Watermark Research Partners

COLUMBIA, Md., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the premier provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), quality and compliance consulting services, and research technology solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Watermark Research Partners, Inc., one of the industry's most experienced independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) service providers. As a trusted partner for data monitoring committee (DMC) and endpoint adjudication committee (EAC) services for the last 20 years, the addition of Watermark broadens Advarra's industry-leading independent research review service offerings and expands its independent research review solutions worldwide. With independent IRB, IBC, DMC, and EAC services all provided under one unified program, Advarra now has the largest, truly integrated, independent research oversight services reach of any organization.

"Watermark and Advarra share a mission-driven passion for protecting clinical trial participants and advancing clinical research," said Scott Uebele, President and Chief Review Services Officer of Advarra. "Our shared vision is to support our industry partners with a continuing commitment to ethics, quality, and service for independent clinical trial oversight. We are pleased to welcome Watermark's worldwide team of experts and excited to add two new review services to enhance our combined capabilities and geographic footprint."

The acquisition increases the depth of Advarra's consulting services expertise in many key areas: most notably in biostatistics, protocol endpoint design, and development of data safety monitoring plans for pivotal worldwide clinical trials.

"We are excited to be a part of the Advarra family," said Dr. Barbara Schneider, PhD, MBA, founder and CEO of Watermark. "We were attracted to Advarra's leadership in providing trusted, independent oversight of clinical trials; their superior model of integrated IRB/IBC operations; and mission focus on building client relationships with deep collaboration. Our team looks forward to adding DMC and EAC to Advarra's research services portfolio."

Advarra's expanded capabilities further provide the research community with more integrated oversight solutions to advance clinical trials. This acquisition also extends Advarra's biostatistical consulting services and increases the organization's worldwide service offerings for global, multi-national clinical trials.

"With the Watermark team joining Advarra, we strengthen our commitment to advancing human health by enabling clinical trials to be conducted safer, smarter, and faster," said James Riddle, Vice President Research Services and Strategic Consulting at Advarra. "Watermark's demonstrated knowledge and trusted reputation for forming and administering independent DMCs and EACs, paired with Advarra's longstanding commitment to our clients, provide a clear choice for sponsors and CROs seeking the highest quality ethical oversight and participant safety."

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

About Watermark Research Partners, Inc.

Established formally in 2002, Watermark was the first in the industry to offer independent data safety monitoring board services. Watermark offers worldwide data monitoring committee, endpoint adjudication committee, and other biostatistical consulting services in full compliance with US FDA and EU EMA guidelines. Its wide network of medical, statistical, and other professionals provides a trusted resource for sponsors and CROs who need independent oversight services for their clinical trials.

