Advarra to Bring True Single Sign-On Capabilities to Clinical Trial Sites, Increasing Efficiency and Improving Security

New technology ends swivel-chair effect, reduces friction, frees time to focus on patients

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical research technology for sites and sponsors, announces single sign-on technology for clinical trial sites to reduce friction, increase security and free time to focus on patients. Advarra's new single sign-on (SSO) capabilities empower site staff to use their own site-sanctioned credentials to access key systems including sponsor-provided technology. An industry-first, Advarra SSO delivers a sought-after process simplification crucial to sites, especially as the number of trial technologies continues to grow.

According to a 2023 Study Activation Survey, six in 10 sites are managing more technology than five years ago with nearly 70% reporting six or more logins per study and some reporting as many as 20 logins per study. To address this complexity, 81% say using their own site credentials to access various systems would be valuable. Advarra's site technology already enables SSO within Advarra's ecosystem, and now allows sites to access Advarra's industry-leading Longboat technology with their own credentials. Longboat connects all clinical research stakeholders – sites, sponsors, and patients – to centralize and simplify trials and deliver a better clinical research experience for all.

"Large academic medical centers are conducting hundreds of trials for dozens of different sponsors, and this comes with a myriad of systems each with individual login credentials. Many staff require spreadsheets just to keep track of all their different passwords," explained Brian Sevier, PhD, chief operating officer at Yale Center for Clinical Investigation. "Not only does this complexity burden staff and slow trials, but it can also be a security issue such as when working with temporary consultants. With secure single sign-on, it's easy to comprehensively remove all system access at the end of a contract or trial. This is a breakthrough in site technology."

With one click, site teams can provide varying levels of secure access or completely lock out access to all commonly used systems in a trial. Advarra's SSO capability also eliminates endless password juggling and swiveling back and forth between applications – even screens – to save time and free staff to focus on patient care.

"Reducing the number of clinical systems and logins used by sites is key to decreasing operational friction, but merely providing sites with a unified login for just one provider's technology is insufficient," explained Elisa Cascade, Chief Product Officer at Advarra. "SSO technology that enlists a site's own credentials is the next big step in reaching our broader vision for a fully connected clinical trial ecosystem that prioritizes a streamlined user experience for operational efficiency, improved trial execution, and compliance."

Advarra SSO capability is already available for Advarra site technology, and will be available within Advarra Longboat in early 2024.

• Learn more about Advarra's site-specific clinical trial technology: www.advarra.com/solutions-for/clinical-trial-sites/
About Advarra
Advarra breaks the silos that impede clinical research, aligning patients, sites, sponsors, and CROs in a connected ecosystem to accelerate trials. Advarra is number one in research review services, site and sponsor technology, and clinical trial experience software, and is trusted by the top 50 global biopharma sponsors, top 20 CROs, and 50,000 site investigators worldwide. Advarra solutions enable collaboration, transparency, and speed needed to optimize trial operations, ensure patient safety and engagement, and reimagine clinical research while improving compliance. For more information, visit advarra.com.

