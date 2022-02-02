Advarra Launches New Clinical Research Conduct Training to Streamline Site Activation

The Clinical Research Conduct curriculum is part of Advarra's broad Research-Ready Training portfolio. Tweet this

"It's time to reimagine how we learn about clinical research," said Orla Mester, SVP of Professional Services at Advarra. "We have heard from our research community that they need new training options beyond traditional, cumbersome programs. Our Clinical Research Conduct Training addresses problems we've long heard from sites that training is often not engaging, time intensive, and duplicative. With this streamlined approach, we are addressing timely industry challenges through an innovative solution and ultimately providing clinicians and study staff more time to spend with their patients."

The Clinical Research Conduct curriculum is part of Advarra's broad Research-Ready Training portfolio, which has been informed by decades of training over 50,000 investigators and site staff and enabling the broader research community. Advarra's training offerings ensure study teams, site staff, and investigators are prepared to conduct efficient and compliant clinical trials with training options covering technology workflows, study-specifics, virtual investigator meetings, custom SOPs, and more.

For more information, visit the Clinical Research Conduct Training webpage.

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

SOURCE Advarra