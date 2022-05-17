Advarra Launches Partner Network to Extend Research Capabilities and to Enable Site-Centric Connectivity Across the Industry

The Advarra Partner Network fosters innovation at scale through API, Data, and Strategic partnerships, implementing an open, standardized framework to connect solutions and workflows amongst industry stakeholders.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, research quality and compliance consulting services, and site-centric technologies, today announced the launch of the Advarra Partner Network, a standardized partnership program designed to extend the research capabilities of Advarra customers and facilitate integration across research technology providers. Comprised of Application Programming Interface (API), Data, and Strategic partnerships, the network formalizes collaborative processes already in place between Advarra and other industry vendors and offers a blueprint for additional providers to support and collaborate with Advarra's research community.

Advarra supports more than 50,000 investigators, 77,000 technology users, and 75,000 protocols across research sites and life sciences companies. By formalizing API, Data, and Strategic partnerships, Advarra empowers customers with a site-centric technology ecosystem to better support their goals, while improving data quality and efficiency of information exchange, as well as decentralized workflows. Ultimately, the program reinforces Advarra as the partner of choice for both customers and third-party industry vendors.

The API Partner Program allows technology vendors to connect with Advarra's technology platform and is further organized by Silver, Gold, and Platinum Tiers based on level of integration and implementation support. Recently established, the Data Partner Program augments Advarra's technology solutions, most notably Advarra's SiteIQ solution, with key patient, site, and sponsor data to drive better decision-making and collaboration. Lastly, the Strategic Partner Program encompasses additional offerings beyond exclusive technology use and will be a source of unique value for Advarra customers. All partners are rigorously evaluated to ensure their integrity, quality, and ability to satisfy specific use cases, and contribute to the overall ecosystem.

"As the industry continues to march toward vendors offering platforms rather than single point solutions, it's increasingly evident that APIs and other interfaces must be leveraged to reduce redundancy and ultimately allow specialized staff to focus on the patients we serve," said Benjamin Malmquist, Informatics Principal Lead at Novant Health, an Advarra Technology Customer. "Advarra's Partner Network has the potential to greatly influence the research technology community by extending the interoperability of their systems while removing tedious data entry and technical staffing needs for their customers. This is another example of how Advarra is supporting their customers' entire workflows beyond their own ecosystem."

"It's clear the industry needs a different approach. No single vendor can solve for research complexities on its own, so the industry needs a more standardized, integrated technology ecosystem to truly make the next leap in advancing research," said Gadi Saarony, Advarra's CEO. "Advarra has a long history of collaborating with vendors to support our customers; the Advarra Partner Network builds on that success by leveraging the Advarra Platform to connect with trusted partners to enable standardized connections at scale, creating unprecedented efficiencies to accelerate clinical trials."

Advarra is excited to welcome these inaugural partners to the Advarra Partner Network:

Huron, Strategic Partner, consultants, technology implementation support, and provider of research administration technology suite

TriNetX, Data Partner, global real-world data and research evidence collections

Devana, API Gold Partner, Trial startup, metrics-capture, and data analytics software

Ripple, API Gold Partner, patient recruitment and engagement software

Inspirata, API Gold Partner, NLP-based clinical trial matching and cancer informatics

IllumiCare, API Gold Partner, enable e-prescribing of matched trials in EMR workflow

Clinetic, API Silver Partner, harnessing the potential of EHR data for research

In addition to Advarra's newest partners, Advarra has a strong history of establishing integrations to better serve our customers. Namely, Advarra enables standardized EHR workflow integrations with top EHR providers, Epic and Cerner. Connections like these are critical to drive visibility between research and clinical care, as well as billing compliance and financial workflows. "We're excited to extend our partnership and related efficiencies with technology companies and other vendors, enabling standardized integrations and connecting the overall research ecosystem," said Laura Hilty, VP of Strategy at Advarra. "Our new program allows us and our customers to drive more consistent and strategic outcomes, while opening new doors to what we can achieve at each individual site, and as an industry."

