Advarra Receives Full AAHRPP Reaccreditation Following First Remote Site Visit During Pandemic

COLUMBIA, Md., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP) has awarded the Advarra institutional review board (IRB) full reaccreditation. As part of the reaccreditation process, AAHRPP conducted its first-ever completely remote site visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Advarra.

The site visit resulted in no findings, and AAHRPP required no changes to the Advarra human subject protection program (HRPP) as a result. Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated this remote site visit, as the in-person visit originally planned was not an option.

"As we all have had to adapt to the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, AAHRPP has been heartened and impressed by the willingness of our organizations to participate in remote site evaluations," said Elyse Summers, president and CEO of AAHRPP. "Advarra was first and came through with flying colors."

The AAHRPP site visitors acknowledged the months of preparation by the Advarra team leading up to this evaluation. They also recognized Advarra's constant commitment to compliance and protecting human research participants, complimenting the level of effort the entire organization takes to be highly attentive to regulations. Advarra received commendations for having a corporate culture of respect for all stakeholders: what researchers do, their colleagues, and the research participants.

In reaccreditation interviews conducted by AAHRPP, researchers noted two key strengths that differentiate Advarra from other providers: the organization's infrastructure and ability to leverage technology. These strengths also contributed to the success of this remote site visit.

"It's an honor to partner with AAHRPP on its first remote site visit," said Michele Russell-Einhorn, Institutional Official and Chief Compliance Officer at Advarra. "As a global company, virtual collaboration tools are a part of our regular workflows. We were honored to share our best practices and experience with AAHRPP and are delighted to have helped make the first remote site visit so successful."

AAHRPP accreditation is a voluntary step taken to demonstrate an organization's commitment to rigorous standards of quality, ethics, and protections for human research participants.

About Advarra

Advarra is the premier provider of global research compliance services, including IRB, IBC, consulting, and research technology solutions. Recognized as regulatory experts, Advarra is the largest integrated provider of IRB services with the greatest institutional reach among more than 3,200 health systems, cancer centers, academic medical centers, and investigators. Advarra, home of Forte products and services, provides the industry's leading innovative research technology, including OnCore CTMS, for more than 70% of NCI-designated cancer centers. Advarra optimizes compliance and clinical trials to make research altogether better. For more information, visit advarra.com.

SOURCE Advarra

Related Links

https://www.advarra.com

