ADvendio Launches Agentic Advertising Suite to Boost Retailers' Profitability

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADvendio, a leading omnichannel advertising management platform, today announced the launch of Revenue OS for Agentic Advertising, a new ad suite featuring AI agents designed to help retailers increase revenue and cost savings to protect their margins. Agentic advertising has emerged as a new discipline to enhance the economics of retail media networks.

Agentic advertising represents the future of retail media because it makes retailers more productive and profitable." - Julian Ahrends, CTO at ADvendio ADvendio's new Revenue OS for Agentic Advertising features AI agents that helps retailers earn more revenue and efficiently operate their retail media networks.

Today retailers increasingly seek bottom-line relief after years of margin pressure stifled their growth amid rising costs, complexity, and silos across retail media operations. In response, ADvendio built Revenue OS for Agentic Advertising to offer exponential scale by allowing retailers to drive revenue without adding headcount. Retailers can delegate manual tasks to specialized AI agents to increase sales, reduce expenses, and free up human workers to focus on more complex, higher-margin work.

"Retailers need profitable growth to stay competitive," said Julian Ahrends, CTO at ADvendio. "We built Revenue OS for Agentic Advertising for retailers to automate and streamline retail media processes to grow their top line faster with AI. Agentic advertising represents the future of retail media because it makes retailers more productive and profitable."

Revenue OS for Agentic Advertising offers a single platform to help retailers earn more revenue and efficiently operate their retail media networks by using four core capabilities:

AdOne: This agentic omnichannel hub lets retailers centralize campaign management, streamline global operations, and maximize advertising revenue across every channel.

AdPortal: An agentic self-service offering that boosts retailers' capacity to sell more advertising with always-on sales agents, and empowers advertisers to launch campaigns instantly.

AdGateway: This agentic innovation consolidates retail media data, agents, and ad platforms to help retailers scale effortlessly with a unified, agentic ecosystem.

AdFinance: Agentic execution lets retailers gain faster time-to-revenue, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance with global regulations.

As a Salesforce-native solution, Revenue OS for Agentic Advertising combines Saleforce's reasoning engine with ADvendio's operational logic for intelligent action to fuel retail media growth. To automate tasks and unlock more revenue for retailers, Revenue OS agents negotiate, learn, and optimize across advertising types, including direct and programmatic. Retailers gain a holistic integration of the entire value chain, from campaign planning through billing, to optimize retail media operations. Revenue OS also eliminates costly silos by consolidating media across channels (onsite, offsite, and in-store) and gives retailers fully-compliant guardrails to mitigate risk as they drive growth.

Revenue OS for Agentic Advertising is now available. Retailers can learn more or request a demo at advendio.com

About ADvendio

ADvendio is the industry-leading Revenue OS powered by Salesforce. Built on decades of deep expertise and proven operational logic, ADvendio provides the profit-focused rules and secure infrastructure that allow the world's most sophisticated retail and media companies to turn intelligence into revenue. As a Salesforce-native solution, ADvendio extends agentic reasoning into real-world execution, ensuring data sovereignty and enterprise precision for omnichannel management. ADvendio is trusted by 12 of the top 30 global retailers, including Albertsons, Ulta and Ahold Delhaize, to streamline their media buying and selling processes for retail media intelligence and efficiency. For more information about ADvendio visit www.advendio.com .

