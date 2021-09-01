Advent of Latest Technologies in the India, Japan, & Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton recently launched a new product category that focuses on the crawler excavator market across geographies. These latest market research reports cover detailed analysis of the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, innovations in technology, equipment financing, economic impact, and detailed study of the competitive landscape. Arizton's approach includes the key highlights of the market such as trends and driver analysis, market share analysis, growth opportunities, and the impact of government initiatives in the industrial machinery industry.

1. India Crawler Excavator Market – Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027

India crawler excavator market size will reach unit sales of 34,366 by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2021-2027.

The demand disruption as an aftermath of the general elections of May 2019 impacted the entire year owing to stringent financing environment and lower infrastructure expenditure.

This ongoing slowdown in the Indian construction equipment industry coupled with the lockdown resulted in lesser unit sales of crawler excavators by ~20% during 2020. The India's crawler excavator rental market is expected to reach USD165 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.24%.

Key Highlights from the Research:

Urbanization and rapidly growing investments in the infrastructure sector and other strategic initiatives of the government will further push the growth of the construction sector.

The demand for crawler excavators plunged in 2020 by 19.8%; however, unit sales is expected to bounce back to pre-covid level (2018) by 2022 ,assuming geopolitical stability.

Big projects such as Sagarmala, Bharatmala Programme for port modernization, airport upgradation and development, increasing connectivity and port-linked industrial hubs, AMRUT, Jal Marg Vikas , Diamond Quadrilateral for high-speed railways, river linkages, and bullet trains are set to push the demand for excavators.

Adverse movement in foreign exchange rates also impacts the excavator business as some of the raw materials and components used are imported from foreign countries.

In India , rental crawler excavators account for around 5%-7% revenue share of the overall construction equipment market.

In India, Caterpillar currently has 6 research and manufacturing facilities, located in Noida, Banda, Aurangabad, Chennai, Hosur, and Thiruvallur and a dealer capability support center in Bengaluru.

The India crawler excavator market research report includes by excavator type and operating weight (mini (>6 tons), small (6-15 tons), medium (15-30 tons), and large (above 30 tons)), application (construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, and others), and gross power (<60 HP, 61-101 HP, 102-200 HP, and >201 HP)

Key vendors included in the India crawler excavator market are Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery (THCM), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Komatsu, JCB, Doosan Excavator, Caterpillar, SANY, Volvo Construction Equipment, Kobelco Construction Equipment India, Hyundai Construction Equipment.

2. Japan Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027

Japan crawler excavator market size is expected to reach 73,797 units sales by 2027, growing at a CARG of 3.08% during the period 2021-2027.

The Japan crawler excavator market is expected to reach USD 4,200 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.23% during the forecast period. The construction sector in Japan is estimated to be on a recovery path over the last few years. The growth in the construction sector is attributed to the Olympics 2020 and projects such as Redevelopment Tokyo.

Key Highlights from the Research:

Japanese construction activities were dominated by the infrastructure development for the manufacturing and healthcare industries. This will directly impact the market for excavator with power output of more than 102HP.

Komatsu leads the market for hydraulic excavator in Japan with around 24% share, closely followed by Hitachi Construction and Kobelco with 22% and 20% share, respectively.

<60 HP gross power excavators accounted for the highest market share of around 31.9% in 2020.

The system integrators have achieved a better bargaining power over the OEMs post pandemic. This is because most of the auxiliaries supplying vital components to the system integrators have struggled to keep the operations rolling in the last one year. This has resulted in cost hikes and shortage of supply for the OEMs, even though the demand is on the rise.

Manufacturers are making operational advances in their excavator motors, hydraulic system, structure, tracks, and cab construction to improve fuel efficiency and competitiveness.

Japan crawler excavator market research report includes excavator type (mini (>6 tons), small (6-15 tons, medium (15-30 tons), and large (above 30 tons)), gross power (<60 HP, 61-101 HP, 102-200 HP, and >201 HP), and application (construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, and others).

The key vendors in the Japan crawler excavator market include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Sany, Volvo Construction Equipment, Kobelco, JCB, Hyundai, and Doosan.

3. Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027

The Indonesia crawler excavator market size will be valued at USD 295.6 million and to reach volume of 11944 units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55% by volume during the forecast period.

Excavator investment in Indonesia dropped for the second consecutive quarter in 2020, in line with weakness in the mining sector, hindered by supply chain bottlenecks and lower commodity prices. The demand for crawler excavators fell by 9% in 2020, but unit sales are projected to recover to pre-covid levels by 2023, assuming geopolitical stability.

Key Highlights from the Research:

Excavators used in the mining industry accounted for the largest market share of around 40.9%.

The high market share is due to government investments in mining and construction projects and increased investments in agricultural infrastructure such as warehousing, irrigation facilities, and cold storage.

Indonesia's government is attempting to build an atmosphere conducive to investment by reducing amount of license permit required to invest in power plants, thus making it easy to enter the mining/construction sector.

Excavator manufacturers are entirely dependent on suppliers for the components they need. Any problem at the supplier's end, such as a disruption of supplies to or from vendors, or a reduction in the quantity of commodities/raw materials, will jeopardize a manufacturer's ability to meet its commitments to customers or increase operating costs.

In the future, OEMs will focus on integrating sensor solutions for driver assistance and decreased equipment downtime, which would cut down additional costs. Thus, in the coming years, this factor is likely to push the demand for excavators.

The Indonesia crawler excavator market research report includes market segmentation by excavator type and operating weight ((mini (<6 tons), small (6-25 tons), medium (25-40 tons), and large (>40 tons)), application (mining, construction, agriculture, forestry, and others), gross power output (<60 HP, 61-101 HP, 102-200 HP, and >201 HP).

The key vendors in the Indonesia crawler excavator market include Komatsu, Hitachi, Caterpillar, Kobelco, Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE), Doosan Excavator, Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB, SANY, Sumitomo Construction Machinery, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG), LeeBoy, Kubota Machinery, Ingersoll Rand, and Liebherr Group.

