AdventHealth Announces New Partnership with the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Bringing Expanded Arts and Cultural Opportunities to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth is embarking on a new partnership with the Straz Center for the Performing Arts to support the Boundless Campaign, a visionary initiative designed to expand the arts' impact on the Tampa Bay community through the transformation of the arts center's physical spaces and the growth of its endowment.

Rendering of the future AdventHealth Riverwalk Stage, courtesy of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. This vibrant, state-of-the-art venue will anchor the Straz Center’s Boundless Campaign, bringing free, world-class performances to the Tampa Riverwalk. A partnership with AdventHealth, the stage reflects a shared commitment to inspire, educate and unite the community through the transformative power of the arts.

AdventHealth's support will directly contribute to the development of the AdventHealth Riverwalk Stage along the Tampa Riverwalk, a reimagined, state-of-the-art venue aimed at creating access to free world-class performing arts for the entire community.

The collaboration will also extend to the Straz Center's summer camps and classes at the Patel Conservatory, where children can participate in programs that foster creativity, confidence and personal growth through musical theater, dance and other performance arts.

The Boundless Campaign marks a significant investment in Tampa Bay's cultural landscape, with the AdventHealth Riverwalk Stage positioned to become a key hub for artistic expression and community engagement. The outdoor stage will offer even more unique opportunities for residents and visitors alike to experience diverse performances in a setting that celebrates both the arts and the beauty of the Tampa Riverwalk, right in the heart of Downtown Tampa.

"AdventHealth is honored to partner with the Straz Center to support their Boundless Campaign and arts education programs," David Ottati, president and CEO, AdventHealth West Florida Division , said. "Engaging with the arts, whether through creating, performing or appreciating—offers a holistic way to understand complex feelings and experiences. These moments of laughter, connection and reflection enrich the emotional, psychological and social aspects of who we are as people. At AdventHealth, integrating the arts into whole-person care is a natural extension of our mission to nurture mind, body and spirit."

"Investing in a partnership with the Straz Performing Arts Center is also a strategic investment in our community, stimulating economic growth for our region through tourism, job creation and supporting local businesses," Lauren Key, senior executive officer for consumer strategy, AdventHealth West Florida Division, shared. "It is also a natural extension of our commitment to fostering wholeness – which includes well-being, creativity and community connections."

"We are delighted that AdventHealth will partner with us on the Boundless Campaign, in support of the Master Plan for the Straz Center," Straz Center President and CEO Greg Holland said. "As we reimagine our place in the bustling downtown arts district, our new riverfront performance area will extend our reach as an arts educator and community builder. Through the generosity of community partners like AdventHealth, our expanded facilities will create added dimensions for the Straz – a renewed place that opens the Straz Center to everyone."

"AdventHealth's additional support of the summer programs at the Patel Conservatory will help ensure access to arts education programs for a wide cross-section of aspiring actors, dancers and musicians," Holland added.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts plans to break ground on the AdventHealth Riverwalk Stage in 2025.

