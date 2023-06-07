AdventHealth Breaks Ground on New ER in Winter Haven

News provided by

AdventHealth West Florida Division

07 Jun, 2023, 15:18 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital leaders, local government officials, and members of the business community helped turn the first shovel of dirt today at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new 42-acre AdventHealth Winter Haven Emergency Room and hospital site.

The nearly 20,000 square-foot, 24-bed ER is the first phase to be built on the site, which when completed, will include a 192-bed hospital and a medical office building. The AdventHealth Winter Haven ER, a department of AdventHealth Heart of Florida, is located at 6945 Cypress Gardens Boulevard and is slated to be completed in Summer 2024.

"We are very excited to be taking this first step to further expand our footprint of emergency care services here in Winter Haven," said Tim Clark, President and CEO of the AdventHealth Polk Market. "The community has told us there is a need for convenient, world-class, whole-person care here in the southeast area of Winter Haven and AdventHealth is proud to be able to provide those services. This ER is just the first phase of the medical campus we will be building on the site."

The AdventHealth Winter Haven ER will have 24 exam rooms which will include a resuscitation room, a bariatric room, an obstetrics room, an isolation room, and 20 additional private rooms, two of which will be pediatric-friendly. There will also be two triage rooms off the lobby to help get patients seen and into treatment quickly. The ER will also offer lab services, X-ray, CT and ultrasound scans. There will be a helipad located behind the ER.

Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler attended the groundbreaking ceremony and said this emergency room and hospital will help support the city's rapid growth and need for additional high-quality medical services.

"All you've got to do is drive down Cypress Gardens Boulevard and you will see over 1,500 units that are under construction," Dantzler said. "Winter Haven is in a massive growth spurt right now and this time couldn't be better for AdventHealth and Winter Haven to come in here and service the people who are moving in."

As the continuing phases are constructed, the AdventHealth Winter Haven ER will be connected to and serve as the ER for the hospital, which will also be built in phases.

HuntonBrady is the architecture firm that was chosen for the project and Robins & Morton will be handling the construction. The AdventHealth Winter Haven project is just the latest of several projects AdventHealth and Robins & Morton have done together.

Clark said the ER and hospital tie in well with the network of care AdventHealth already provides in Winter Haven with physician offices, a Centra Care location, and the relationship with Bond Clinic.

The new emergency room and hospital will also be located just 2.5 miles and less than five minutes away from the LEGOLAND Florida Resort. AdventHealth is the official medical partner of LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division

