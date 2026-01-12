AdventHealth breaks ground on new ER to bring emergency care closer to families in Auburndale area

AUBURNDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People living in and around the Auburndale area will soon have faster access to life-saving care right in their own community. Today, surrounded by local government and community leaders, AdventHealth celebrated the groundbreaking of its new Auburndale ER, a facility designed to provide high-quality emergency services close to home.

AdventHealth Leaders break ground on the new Auburndale Emergency R

The new ER, at 1052 US Highway 92 West in Auburndale, will feature 12 private exam rooms, advanced imaging including X-ray, CT and ultrasound, and a full-service lab to speed up test results. Families can also expect pediatric emergency care, pharmacy services and respiratory therapy, ensuring comprehensive, whole-person care for patients of all ages.

"Polk County is growing at a rapid pace, making it essential to continue to ensure our community has access to exceptional emergency care when they need it most," said Tim Clark, AdventHealth Polk Market President and CEO. "This new ER in Auburndale is about bringing care closer to home and giving families peace of mind. We're delighted to take this latest step, further grow our footprint here and be part of this amazing community."

The 13,000+ square-foot facility is also expected to create more than 35 new jobs.

"Our main objective in municipal government is to provide the best possible service and quality of life to our citizens. This first-of-its-kind development helps us achieve that goal by providing critical, state-of-the-art health services to our growing community, not to mention the opportunity for economic growth," Mayor Alex Cam of the city of Auburndale said. "We are so excited to embark on this partnership with AdventHealth, and I sincerely want to extend our feelings of gratitude to AdventHealth for choosing our city. On behalf of the city of Auburndale, we look forward to beginning an enduring community partnership that will enhance the lives of Auburndale residents and the surrounding community for years to come."

HuntonBrady is the architecture firm chosen for the project and Robins & Morton will manage the construction. The AdventHealth Auburndale ER project is just the latest in the longtime partnership between AdventHealth and Robins & Morton.

"The groundbreaking of AdventHealth Auburndale ER marks an exciting milestone for our Auburndale community," Robins & Morton Florida Division Manager Todd Watson said. "We look forward to building a facility that will have a lasting, positive impact for many years to come."

The AdventHealth Auburndale ER, a department of AdventHealth Heart of Florida, is scheduled to open to new patients later this year.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division