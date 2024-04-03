AdventHealth Goes Solar, A Bold Step Towards Climate Goals

ESA Starts Construction at AdventHealth's Corporate Headquarters Installing a Large-Scale 3 MW Solar Project

Harnessing the Power of the Sun for a Sustainable Future

ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth is taking another step toward reducing its carbon emissions and achieving its environmental sustainability goals with an on-site solar energy installation at its corporate headquarters in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

The faith-based health system's corporate headquarters employs nearly 5,000 team members who work to support the system's operations and care delivery across the country.

Starting this week, the Maitland-based national solar developer ESA will begin the work to install more than 7,500 solar panels on top of four buildings and two garages that comprise the corporate campus. Additionally, solar canopies will be constructed throughout the parking lot surface and additional electric vehicle charging stations will be mounted that can support 62 electric vehicles.

"AdventHealth is pursuing sustainability initiatives that help ensure the long-term well-being of our team members, patients, communities, business and environment. This solar installation will help reduce our impact on the environment while demonstrating our commitment in a significant and tangible way," said Christine Stewart, vice president of organizational integration and campus administration for AdventHealth.

The solar system will be approximately 3 megawatts in size and provide 4,200 megawatt hours of electricity annually, decreasing the reliance on utility-provided electricity on the campus by about a third and saving an estimated $20 million over 20 years. A system this size generates enough electricity to power over 550 homes for one year1. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, the solar installation will be one of the largest privately owned corporate solar projects in Florida.

"This collaboration represents the first step in a larger strategy to help AdventHealth meet their environmental goals with on-site clean energy," said Morgan Brawner, chief revenue officer at ESA. "By developing a comprehensive clean energy roadmap, ESA is supporting the health care sector as it aims to reach the ambitious goals outlined in the Health Sector Climate Pledge."

As a signatory of the U.S. Health and Human Services Health Sector Climate Pledge, AdventHealth has pledged a 50% reduction by 2030 in its greenhouse gas emissions from electricity. In addition to on-site solar installations, the health system is also establishing long-term virtual power purchase agreements to fund the development and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects – such as wind and solar – in exchange for Renewable Energy Certificates and participating in community energy projects with local utility providers in some of the communities it serves.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 90,000 team members across hundreds of care sites including physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's more than 50 hospital campuses in diverse markets throughout nine states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com/news, and to learn more about how AdventHealth is working to make its communities healthier places to live, visit AdventHealth.com/sustainability.

About ESA

ESA is a prominent clean energy development and decarbonization platform. ESA provides leading enterprises with comprehensive decarbonization strategies with on-site and offsite clean energy purchase options. Over the past decade, ESA has successfully developed and transacted over 6 GW of operating solar energy projects. and pre-construction development assets. Our diverse portfolio spans a broad array of asset classes, including projects installations at corporate headquarters, commercial and industrial facilities, community solar portfolios, and offsite multi-100 MW utility-scale solar projects. ESA's influence extends across 22 states, where projects have interconnected with 27 distinct utilities. ESA operates with the freedom and flexibility inherent in a privately owned and managed corporation. To learn more about ESA, please visit our website at esa-solar.com . You can also stay up to date with our latest developments by following us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE ESA Solar Energy