Dealership's Solar Energy Investment Yields Nearly 50% Reduction in Energy Costs

The project was installed by ESA

LAKELAND, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Mazda Lakeland celebrated the grand opening of its environmentally-friendly dealership last year, its most impressive commitment to the environment was still in the works: the installation of 412 solar panels to further reduce the dealership's carbon footprint. The installation is now complete and the results are in: a whopping 46.5 % decrease in energy costs . The rooftop solar energy system has the capacity to generate more than 311,736 kilowatt hours annually.

According to Mazda Lakeland General Manager Sophia Justiz, "We anticipated a cost reduction, but not in the neighborhood of fifty percent. It definitely exceeded our expectations."

Pointing to the available vehicles on its campus Justiz added, "Mazda has long been a leader in protecting the environment. Our cars boast impressive miles per gallon. We're especially proud of the capabilities of the new Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). It's a phenomenally popular vehicle that reflects Mazda's detail-obsessed philosophy."

Mazda Lakeland's rooftop solar project was installed by ESA, a national clean energy development corporation with a diverse portfolio that includes industrial and community projects in 22 states. According to ESA Account Executive Anne Shirley Lewis, "Together we're reducing costs and driving sustainability in a tangible way that resonates with modern consumers."

Added Justiz: "In recent years we Floridians have experienced incredibly hot – let's say bright – summers," she noted. "Being able to capture that solar energy and then pass those savings on to our customers? Well, that's something we want to shout from our energized rooftop," she grinned.

