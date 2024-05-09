AdventHealth Opening New Off-Site Emergency Department in Winter Haven

Providing Better Access to High-Quality, Whole-Person Emergency Care in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital leaders, local government officials and members of the business community took the next step in bringing better access to high-quality emergency care to Winter Haven with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new AdventHealth Winter Haven ER on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The AdventHealth Winter Haven ER will create around 30 new jobs in the Polk County community, one of the fastest-growing areas in Florida. AdventHealth leaders, local and state officials and representatives from Legoland Florida help cut the ribbon on the new AdventHealth Winter Haven ER. The AdventHealth Winter Haven ER has 24 exam rooms, including a resuscitation room, a bariatric room, an isolation room, obstetrics-friendly room and pediatric-friendly rooms.

The AdventHealth Winter Haven ER has 24 exam rooms, including a resuscitation room, a bariatric room, an isolation room, obstetrics-friendly room and pediatric-friendly rooms. There will also be two triage rooms near the lobby to help get patients seen and into treatment quickly. The ER will also offer lab services, X-ray, CT and ultrasound scans. A helipad was also constructed behind the ER, helping support critical patient transfers.

"We've closely listened to the needs of Winter Haven's community, recognizing their desire for convenient, whole-person care in this fast-growing community," said Tim Clark, president and CEO of the AdventHealth Polk Market. "At AdventHealth, we're ready to provide these essential services, meeting people where they live, work and play. The AdventHealth Winter Haven ER marks the first phase of our commitment to expanding emergency care in Winter Haven. We're thrilled to take this initial step and further grow our footprint here."

AdventHealth continues to invest dollars right back into the communities we serve. The nearly 20,000 square-foot, 24-bed freestanding (offsite) emergency department is the first phase to be built on the 42-acre site, which includes space for a full-service hospital and medical office building. Along with investing nearly $37M in the construction, the AdventHealth Winter Haven ER will also create more than 30 new jobs.

HuntonBrady is the architecture firm chosen for the project and Robins & Morton managed the construction. The AdventHealth Winter Haven project is just the latest in the longtime partnership between AdventHealth and Robins & Morton.

During the construction phase, Robins & Morton team members completed more than 2,200 work hours, with around 100 people on-site during the busiest period. In addition, Robins & Morton worked with more than 30 local trade contractors and vendors, supporting the Polk County region.

"Robins & Morton is thrilled to complete this important emergency health care facility, which will have a lasting, positive impact on our Winter Haven community," Robins & Morton Division Manager Todd Watson said. "We are grateful to AdventHealth for their continued trust in us to deliver quality health care construction that supports their mission."

The new offsite emergency department is located at 6945 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, just 2.5 miles and less than five minutes away from the LEGOLAND Florida Resort. AdventHealth is the official medical partner of LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

The AdventHealth Winter Haven ER, a department of AdventHealth Heart of Florida, will open to new patients by the end of May 2024.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division