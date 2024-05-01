All AdventHealth Hospitals in Pasco and Marion Counties Earn Straight 'A' Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group

New Grade for spring 2024 is a national recognition for patient safety

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth Ocala and AdventHealth Carrollwood, along with all AdventHealth hospitals in Pasco County, including AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, have once again earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog. Leapfrog assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

"As health care providers, safety is at the heart of everything we do," said Dr. Robin McGuinness, chief nursing executive for AdventHealth West Florida. "The recent 'A' Safety Grade received by our AdventHealth West Florida hospitals from The Leapfrog Group speaks volumes about the relentless effort and devotion of our clinical teams, who continue to focus on upholding the highest standards of safety, accountability and high-quality health care."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

"Everyone who works at these AdventHealth West Florida Division hospitals should be proud of this 'A' Hospital Safety Grade," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank AdventHealth West Florida its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety."

To see AdventHealth West Florida's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org

