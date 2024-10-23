AdventHealth Riverview is Now Open, Bringing High-Quality Health Care and 1,000 Jobs to South Hillsborough County

AdventHealth West Florida Division

Oct 23, 2024

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth Riverview, the health system's newest greenfield hospital, officially opened today, marking a significant next step in providing high-quality health care for the rapidly growing communities in the South Hillsborough County area. 

The 282,000-square-foot facility will open with 82 beds and plans to expand to 202 beds to meet the growing community's needs. AdventHealth Riverview will provide emergency care, cardiology, labor and delivery, bariatric, general, neurosurgery, orthopedics and spine surgery. It will also provide imaging, laboratory and additional ancillary health care services. 

At opening, 60 percent of the hospital will be used for patient care. The remaining 40 percent is shelled out for future growth, designed to expand based on the needs of the community. AdventHealth Riverview has also employed more than 1,000 administrative and clinical team members, all while attracting top talent. 

"We are honored to bring our unique brand of whole-person care to the Riverview community," said Jason Newmyer, president and CEO of AdventHealth Riverview. "Our investment of $263 million in this state-of-the-art facility will be a beacon of hope and healing. We know that patients are more than the sum of their diagnoses, and our compassionate care focuses on healing that is centered on mind, body, and spirit." 

AdventHealth Riverview has been designed to accommodate future growth while also meeting the current needs of the community. Its leading-edge facilities include surgery rooms equipped with mobile X-ray machines, a hybrid operating room for advanced vascular and cardiac procedures, three of the newest Da Vinci 5 surgical robotic systems, and a secure mother and baby unit with eight labor and delivery rooms with two c-section rooms located inside the unit.

One key feature of the hospital is its proximity to Hillsborough County Fire Station 16, located a few hundred yards from the hospital. The fire station's dedicated entrance to the hospital ensures first responders can bypass traffic, especially during rush hours. 

For emergency services, AdventHealth Riverview features a full-service rooftop helipad to accommodate AdventHealth AirStar 1, the health system's newest medical helicopter in the region. This allows for rapid air transport for critically ill patients. 

Robins & Morton, the hospital's construction firm, has played a vital role in the project's completion. 

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the completion of this state-of-the-art health care facility, which stands as a testament to our longtime partnership with AdventHealth and our dedication to the well-being of our community," Robins & Morton Florida Division Manager Todd Watson said. "We look forward to seeing this hospital serve the health care needs of Riverview and its surrounding areas for generations to come." 

The architect for the project is HuntonBrady, bringing their deep experience in designing forward-thinking health care facilities. 

AdventHealth Riverview will play a key role in alleviating pressure from other area hospitals, offering services closer to home for residents of Riverview, Gibsonton, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Sun City Center and Lithia.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division

