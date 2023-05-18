AdventHealth Tampa Launching New OB/GYN Residency Program

News provided by

AdventHealth West Florida Division

18 May, 2023, 06:30 ET

Addressing Gaps in Access to Maternal Care

TAMPA, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth Tampa is proud to announce the accreditation of its new Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program, helping improve access to women's healthcare in the Tampa Bay region. The four-year training program will provide a vibrant learning environment that combines robust clinical training, including hands-on experience, new ways of learning, and professional development.

AdventHealth Tampa is proud to announce the accreditation of its Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program. The four-year training program will provide a vibrant learning environment that combines robust clinical experiences, including hands-on experience, new ways of learning, and professional development.
Dr. Francis Nuthalapaty will lead a team of new OB/GYN residents at AdventHealth Tampa beginning in Summer 2024.

"If you look at statistics throughout the world, the United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality of all developed countries," said Dr. Francis Nuthalapaty, who serves as the program director. "Starting a new residency program in Tampa allows us to begin addressing that issue by bringing great talent and training them with evidence-based methods of care. Then, those same trainees are very likely to stay in this area and then contribute to our health system as a whole."

OBGYN residency programs are crucial for preparing the next generation of obstetricians and gynecologists to provide high-quality care to women throughout their lives, from adolescence to menopause and beyond. These programs provide residents with the experience and knowledge they need to treat a wide range of reproductive health conditions, including pregnancy and childbirth complications.

AdventHealth Tampa's residency program is unique in its focus on creating a culture of learning that aligns with our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ. The program welcomes people from all backgrounds, encourages people to express genuine compassion and empathy, and is deeply dependent on teamwork. The curriculum is evidence-based, employing the best practices in educational theory and state-of-the-art facilities.

"By obtaining this new accreditation, our Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program will become an integral component of state-wide efforts to improve the quality of women's care in Florida," Dr. Nuthalapaty said. "This residency program is evidence of AdventHealth Tampa's commitment to investing in our community to ensure high-quality, whole-person care and promoting health equity for all women in the region and the state."

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program will welcome new residents on campus in Summer 2024. 

Applicants interested in the residency program must submit an application online via the Electronic Residency Application Service (ERAS) from the Association of American Medical Colleges by October 1.

For more information, visit AdventHealth Tampa.

About AdventHealth West Florida

AdventHealth's West Florida Division combines top medical minds with innovative technology to provide the highest quality, whole-person care. We offer services at 13 hospitals, seven freestanding emergency rooms, and various specialty care centers throughout the West Florida region. Our network includes more than 200 physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, physical therapy, home care, and more. As a faith-based not-for-profit healthcare system, our mission is to Extend the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth operates more than 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division

