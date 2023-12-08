AdventHealth West Florida Division Hospitals Honored Again with Top Hospital Awards by The Leapfrog Group

Competitive Award Honors Excellence in Patient Care

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality, has announced the 2023 recipients for their coveted annual Top Hospital Award and Top Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Award, including four AdventHealth West Florida Division hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group honored AdventHealth Zephyrhills and AdventHealth Ocala as Top General Hospitals, AdventHealth Lake Placid as a Top Teaching Hospital and AdventHealth Wauchula as a Top Rural Hospital. This national recognition is widely recognized as one of the most competitive honors U.S. hospitals and surgery centers can earn in safety and quality.

"Being acknowledged with more Leapfrog Top Hospital designations is an honor, and it reinforces our commitment to deliver world-class, whole-person, clinical care with uncommon compassion while leading in safety and clinical excellence," said David Ottati, president and CEO of AdventHealth West Florida Division. "The outstanding dedication of our clinical and hospital team members to keep our patients safe creates the best possible clinical outcomes."

This year, 132 hospitals earned the Top Hospital Award, including 8 Top Children's Hospitals, 34 Top General Hospitals, 15 Top Rural Hospitals and 75 Top Teaching Hospitals.

"This recognition is one of the toughest awards in the industry to earn, so the hospitals and ASCs that receive this award have demonstrated an incredible commitment to patient safety and their community," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Hospitals and ASCs must be highly transparent about their quality to even be eligible for this award, and transparency is indispensable to achieving excellence."

The award honors hospitals and ASCs that demonstrate the highest performance in the nation on quality and patient safety, including infection rates, prevention of medication errors and surgical safety, among other standards.

Additionally, all AdventHealth West Florida Division hospitals in the Tampa Bay area recently earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2023, including AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills.

AdventHealth Lake Placid and AdventHealth Sebring in Highlands County, as well as AdventHealth Ocala in Marion County, also achieved 'A' ratings.

The Leapfrog Group assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients.

To see the full methodology and list of institutions honored as 2023 Top Hospitals, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division